A study by the University of Guam found the coconut rhinoceros beetle is now digging into an endangered native tree on island, according to a scientific article published in the Communicative and Integrative Biology journal.

Researchers from the Western Pacific Tropical Research Center at the University of Guam documented what biologists refer to as a “host shift,” stated a post about the study on the UOG website.

Their research showed that the coconut rhinoceros beetle or rhino beetle, which has caused widespread destruction of Guam’s coconut trees, is now also burrowing into the cycad tree, which was already under threat by other invasive species.

According to the authors of the study, the starch content in the ravaged coconut trees has declined to a point where the rhino beetle host shift may have happened because of the large amount of starch found in cycad trees.

“We set out to determine if the tissue from Guam’s unhealthy coconut trees were deficient in nutritional value compared with healthy coconut trees. We focused on starch concentration for this endeavor,” states the article in the journal.

According to the UOG researchers, even before the rhino beetle’s host shift, the cycad tree population on island was being decimated by nonnative insect and mammal herbivores, resulting in the death of 96% of the local cycad population in the past 15 years.

“The behavior change by (the rhino beetle) has thrusted Guam into a new era, as we propose the proximity of coconut tree habitats to (cycad) trees as an unprecedented threat to Guam’s cycad population,“ stated the study.

Declining numbers

This discovery follows research out of the Western Pacific Tropical Research Center at the University of Guam and College of Micronesia-FSM that shows the Cycas micronesica population in Guam declined to 4% of its population size from 2005 to 2020 following the introduction of the nonnative scale insect, Aulacaspis yasumatsui, in 2003, and the cycad-eating butterfly, Chilades pandava, shortly thereafter.

Of the few cycads that survived or survived the longest, plant size and habitat traits were key, researchers stated.

“Guam’s Cycas micronesica was the most abundant tree on Guam two decades ago, but then an onslaught of nonnative insect herbivores invaded the island and initiated sweeping mortality,” said Adrian Ares, associate director of the Western Pacific Tropical Research Center.

Researchers established 120 permanent plots where the plant grows in Guam in 2005 and examined them over 15 years. They found that 100% of seedlings were killed by 2006 and 100% of juvenile plants were killed by 2014. The persisting plants were larger individuals that possessed substantial stored resources.

“The means by which the invasion of an island by a nonnative herbivore can wreak such havoc is actually twofold,” said Murukesan V. Krishnapillai, a research scientist at the College of Micronesia-FSM and one of the authors of the study.

“First, the native tree that is attacked by the new pest has spent millennia evolving without a comparable herbivore and, therefore, possesses few defensive strategies. Second, the pest has escaped from its own native habitat, where it coevolved with natural enemies, and, therefore, the new island environment contains no natural enemies to tamp down the pest's population growth.”