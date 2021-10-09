The USS Connecticut has pulled into Guam waters following a mishap in the South China Sea that injured 11 sailors.

The Seawolf-class, fast-attack submarine pulled into Guam waters Friday, a Navy official has confirmed.

The sailors who were injured had non-life-threatening injuries and none of them had to be medically airlifted, the Navy official said in a phone interview with The Guam Daily Post, speaking on condition he not be named.

The Navy was trying to confirm if any sailor from Guam is on the submarine.

The nuclear-powered submarine is homeported in Washington state and was deployed in the 7th Fleet area of operations when it hit an object, the official said.

The submarine carries more than 100 sailors and officers.

The collision occurred on Oct. 2, but was not confirmed officially until Friday.

Another Navy official, also speaking on condition of anonymity because of the issue's sensitivity, said keeping the matter quiet for several days allowed the crew of the USS Connecticut time to reach Guam, The Washington Post reported.

The Navy official said it is believed the vessel could have collided with an inanimate object, such as a submerged shipwreck or shipping container, The Washington Post reported.

The U.S. Naval Institute tweeted it was not the first time the submarine "unexpectedly came into contact with something."

"After the Connecticut had surfaced in an ice pack in 2003, a polar bear approached and began to lick the rudder before deciding he did not want a sub and wandered off," the institute tweeted.