Substance abuse program for prisoners may resume soon

The Department of Corrections is looking at resuming its Residential Substance Abuse Treatment Program around the third week of February, according to DOC spokesman Maj. Antone Aguon.

More than 30 inmates have been interviewed and assessed for the drug treatment program but the prison only has capacity for up to 16 men and 2 women.

The inmates will be reviewed by a team consisting of RSAT staff, casework, security, forensic, and the Guam Behavioral Health and Wellness' New Beginnings representatives next week. A DOC committee will give the initial approval. The candidates will also need approval from the warden. The director will be the last to give the approval for an inmate to attend the substance abuse program, Aguon said.

The program is federally administered by the Bureau of Statistics and Plans but implemented by DOC.

It is open only to inmates who have six to 12 months remaining on their sentences.

Interest in the program had been growing but a major roadblock toward expanding has been a lack of space in the DOC facility.

The corrections department was in the process of procuring services to develop a master plan for a new prison facility in 2019.

The Post submitted a request for an update on the status of that master plan but is awaiting a response from DOC.