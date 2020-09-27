Substance abuse treatment data to be presented at virtual conference

Social work students at the University of Guam spent the last few weeks gathering input on various issues related to substance abuse treatment services and needs, and are preparing to present that information during a virtual conference on substance abuse disorders at the end of the month.

The conference, which begins Sept. 29, is hosted by the Guam Behavioral Health and Wellness Center and the Pacific Southwest Addiction Technology Transfer Center.

The survey data, gathered through an online survey titled "Join the Voices for Recovery," had more than 170 respondents before it ended on Friday, said student Brianna Duenas.

"Which is great because it provided diverse responses from people suffering from drug and alcohol addiction and also those who are professionals in the community," she said.

One of the main questions asked in the survey is whether an individual attempted to address problem substance use. The majority (69%) said no, according to Duenas.

Follow-up questions included what services were sought and asked respondents to elaborate on whether they were placed on waiting lists, and what are the pros and cons of such services.

"A big thing we saw throughout the survey is the lack of funding," Duenas said. "And you know with nonprofit organizations and things like this that's always going to be a problem, right? The lack of funding and never having enough."

On Sept. 17, students held a women's treatment focus group. Ha'ani San Nicolas was co-chairperson of the group event.

"We asked mostly about barriers that women face on Guam," San Nicolas said.

The focus group included 42 women, with most being individuals who worked in treatment centers.

Some of the issues discussed included the need for child care for women who want to undergo treatment and a lack of support from family members, she said.

"I think we need to work around having a treatment facility based for just women," San Nicolas said. "That way we can open a day care for mothers who are going through treatment, because that seems to be their biggest issue. They want to help themselves for their children but they can't do it without risking their children."