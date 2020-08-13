Breaking
- $3.8M in tax refunds to be mailed this week
- BREAKING: Governor tests positive for COVID-19
- Social gatherings limited to 25, bars to shut down, and other restrictions effective 6 p.m. Saturday
- Dog groomer in 2-pound meth case under house arrest
- Police: Man allegedly sexually assaulted teen he met through social media
- Navy security apprehends suspect after unauthorized entry
- UPDATE: Trump's tax holiday might not negatively impact GovGuam revenues, says Rev and Tax director
- US Labor to transfer $185M more for Guam's unemployment aid
- $60M in unemployment aid delayed another week
Writings on the Wall
- By Ron McNinch
In the last several weeks, I have taken a look at various federal laws related to electing delegates to the U.S. Congress. As I mentioned at t… Read more
- By Marie Virata Halloran
While attending the funeral Mass recently for our treasured family member, 91-year-old Leticia Virata Espaldon, I could not resist pondering a… Read more