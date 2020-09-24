Suicide Prevention Forum open to the community

REGIONAL RECOGNITION: A University of Guam's I Pinangon Campus Suicide Prevention Program is hosting the discussion in support of Suicide Prevention Month on Sept. 30, via Zoom. Contributed photo.

A look at suicide incidents and rates on Guam and Micronesia will be discussed at next weeks' Suicide Prevention Forum.

Under the theme “Diversity, Social Justice, and Suicide Prevention,” the forum will provide a unique perspective on how diversity and social justice are connected to suicide and suicide prevention in Guam and the Micronesian region, according to a press release.

The University of Guam's I Pinangon Campus Suicide Prevention Program is hosting the discussion. from 6- 8 p.m. Sept. 30, via Zoom. The forum is free and open to the public. Sen. Amanda Shelton is the keynote speaker.

Guest speakers include:

Thomas W. Krise, Ph.D., UOG president

Lawrence Camacho, Ed.D., UOG dean of Enrollment Management and Student Success

KristiAnna S. Whitman, Ph.D., Guam Focus on Life, Guam Behavioral Health & Wellness Center

Annette David, M.D., chairwoman of the State Epidemiological Outcomes Workgroup

Lola Q. Bautista, Ph.D., associate professor at University of Hawai’i at Mānoa

Tim de La Cruz, Ph.D., executive director of Guam’s Alternative Lifestyle Association

Josealyn “Jojo” Eria, UOG alumna

Edward Leon Guerrero, UOG alumnus

Samuel Ilesugam, executive director of Guma’ Mami

Nedine Songeni, program coordinator for Humanities Guåhan

Special Performance: “You Will Be Found" acapella cover by the UOG Latte Tones choir

To register for the zoom forum, visit https://url.uog.edu/suicide-prevention. For more information, call 735-2883 or email ipinangon@triton.uog.edu.