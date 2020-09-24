Suicide Prevention Forum open to the community
REGIONAL RECOGNITION: A University of Guam's I Pinangon Campus Suicide Prevention Program is hosting the discussion in support of Suicide Prevention Month on Sept. 30, via Zoom. Contributed photo.
-------
A look at suicide incidents and rates on Guam and Micronesia will be discussed at next weeks' Suicide Prevention Forum.
Under the theme “Diversity, Social Justice, and Suicide Prevention,” the forum will provide a unique perspective on how diversity and social justice are connected to suicide and suicide prevention in Guam and the Micronesian region, according to a press release.
The University of Guam's I Pinangon Campus Suicide Prevention Program is hosting the discussion. from 6- 8 p.m. Sept. 30, via Zoom. The forum is free and open to the public. Sen. Amanda Shelton is the keynote speaker.
Guest speakers include:
- Thomas W. Krise, Ph.D., UOG president
- Lawrence Camacho, Ed.D., UOG dean of Enrollment Management and Student Success
- KristiAnna S. Whitman, Ph.D., Guam Focus on Life, Guam Behavioral Health & Wellness Center
- Annette David, M.D., chairwoman of the State Epidemiological Outcomes Workgroup
- Lola Q. Bautista, Ph.D., associate professor at University of Hawai’i at Mānoa
- Tim de La Cruz, Ph.D., executive director of Guam’s Alternative Lifestyle Association
- Josealyn “Jojo” Eria, UOG alumna
- Edward Leon Guerrero, UOG alumnus
- Samuel Ilesugam, executive director of Guma’ Mami
- Nedine Songeni, program coordinator for Humanities Guåhan
Special Performance: “You Will Be Found" acapella cover by the UOG Latte Tones choir
To register for the zoom forum, visit https://url.uog.edu/suicide-prevention. For more information, call 735-2883 or email ipinangon@triton.uog.edu.