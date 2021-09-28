Suicide survivor: I put up a front

Editor’s note: As part of Suicide Awareness and Prevention Month, The Guam Daily Post will be sharing the stories of survivors and family members who participated in a candlelight memorial service, to honor the memories of loved ones lost and the strength of those who have endured unimaginable pain.

In 2001, Linda Sablan lost her brother to suicide when he was just 16 years old. Nine years later, she attempted to take her own life.

“I’ve been struggling with anxiety and depression since growing up. I had a lot of things that happened throughout my life,” she said at the 17th annual Out of the Darkness candlelight memorial service held over the weekend.

The event, organized by LifeWorks Guam, offered survivors and family members of those who died from self-inflicted harm the chance to speak about their experiences with suicide.

“It’s true: suicide is not the answer. It’s just going to leave our loved ones the pain, the guilt, the anger,” she said.

Sablan, also a survivor of abuse, recounted how she previously would handle her troubles in unhealthy ways.

“I struggled with it. I’d hide it. I didn’t want anybody to know,” she said. “I put a front up – showing that there’s nothing wrong. But deep down inside I was hurting. I was dying.”

She used prescription drugs as a teen as a way to cope with the negative feelings she projected onto herself.

“I tried to numb the pain. There’s a lot of things that happened in my life that I didn’t want to deal with. I didn’t even want to face it. It hurts when you see your life just … I felt worthless. I felt shame.”

Sablan advocated to “break the silence” about suicide and thanked the local organizations who have helped her over the years.

“I hung myself … by the grace of God that belt came out. I don’t know how, but I guess maybe God has a purpose for me. And I guess maybe this is it – trying to share my story,” she said. “No matter what you’re going through, regardless, there is a light out there. We just have to reach out and share.”

Although her life continues to have obstacles, Sablan said she forges ahead by thinking about the love she has for her children and grandchildren.

“I do still struggle with anxiety. I still struggle with dark times. My mind is a battle, but I’m going to fight for my love, Sablan shared, later adding: “I am a survivor because I am worth a life to live.”