A former student at Father Duenas Memorial School alleges he was raped and molested by two Catholic priests while he was attending the school between 1972 and 1974.

A lawsuit filed on behalf of O.O.O., a pseudonym to protect his identity, was filed in the District Court of Guam on Thursday against F.D. Memorial School, the Capuchin Franciscans and the Marist Brothers. The complaint seeks $5 million in damages.

Two priests who have since died are named in the complaint: George Maddock and Louis Brouillard.

When O.O.O. was in the ninth grade, his parents asked Maddock take the boy under his control because their son was using marijuana and was beyond control, the lawsuit states.

The day he took control, Maddock allegedly "viciously" beat the boy on his bare buttocks with his hands while loudly admonishing him that "when the rod is spared the child gets spoiled."

The lawsuit alleges Maddock then raped the boy and continued to do so two to three times a week and forced him to perform sexual acts. This allegedly lasted until the teen was in the 10th grade.

On at least three occasions while showering alone, the plaintiff alleges, Brouillard entered the shower and sexually abused the boy.

O.O.O. resented being treated as a "cheap sexual object for pedophilic priests," attorney David Lujan wrote in the complaint.

In 1973, the boy was taught to be an altar server while Maddock served as a temporary priest on one of the islands in the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands.

Lujan accused Maddock of treating his client as the priest's personal "harem of one," the lawsuit states.

Lujan said the extreme sexual abuse affected his client, confusing his sexuality, and led him to experiment with various drugs that led to his imprisonment.

The boy walked around in fear and experienced extreme fear and anxieties when he sees or is approached by a priest, the lawsuit states.