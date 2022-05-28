Suit will seek to halt relocation of 5,000 Marines to Guam

The Center for Biological Diversity, Blue Ocean Law and Prutehi Litekyan: Save Ritidian on Friday notified the U.S. Navy and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service that they intend to sue to stop the ongoing construction of a machine gun range and the relocation of 5,000 U.S. Marines to Guam.

These activities jeopardize the survival of 15 endangered species, including the Guam Micronesia kingfisher and the Mariana eight-spot butterfly, the potential plaintiffs stated in a press release.

“Military expansion is destroying Guam’s precious natural and cultural heritage, and enough is enough,” Maxx Phillips, Hawaii director and staff attorney at the center, said in the press release. “Adding insult to injury, the Navy isn’t living up to its duty to mitigate this harm and ensure the survival of Guam’s imperiled plants and animals. Instead of barely doing the absolute minimum, the Navy needs to take responsibility and correct the problems it’s largely caused.”

Relocating Marines to Guam has resulted in the destruction of more than 1,200 acres of the last, best remaining limestone forests, the potential plaintiffs stated in the release.

These forests, known as the Guam National Wildlife Refuge, were set aside as mitigation for habitat loss and disturbance by the Air Force, according to the press release.

They provide the last suitable habitat for species including the Guam Micronesian kingfisher, or sihek, which is extinct in the wild and struggling in captivity. The Mariana crow (åga), Guam rail (ko’ko’), Mariana fruit bat (fanihi), the single remaining adult tree of håyun lågu on Guam, Mariana eight-spot butterfly (abbabang), three species of tree snail and six additional native plants also call the refuge home.

“This is one of those rare occasions when the law can be powerful, can be called upon to serve the interests of the most vulnerable,” Julian Aguon, of Blue Ocean Law, said in the press release. “It’s not just biodiversity we are protecting, it’s beauty, too. Beauty is our birthright and we are duty-bound to protect it.”