Sullivan presents Guam flag taken to Challenger Deep

Kathryn Sullivan, the first woman to walk in space and most recently the first woman to explore the Challenger Deep in the Marianas Trench, paid Guam's governor and lieutenant governor a visit at Adelup on Tuesday before leaving the island back to Ohio.

The governor's office said it was an impromptu visit.

Sullivan briefly spoke about the recent mission that took her and undersea explorer Victor Vescovo approximately 10,925 meters into the deep.

"It's got these canyons and rocky crevasses," said Sullivan. "We did see a number of remarkable things and the science team will be processing and figuring all those out in the months ahead, but one thing that we did on my dive on June 7 was take the flag of Guam down with us in the submarine. It rode outside, so it's been wet but dried out now. Victor and I both signed it with our names and the depth that we achieved."

Sullivan is now the first woman, and only the fifth person in history, to descend to the deepest spot in the world's oceans.

"It is a very complicated venture," she said. "Guam has been an indispensable contributor as a jumping-off point and launch point for expeditions like these in the most remote part of the Pacific. So we thank you and your team and Port Authority folks for the hospitality."

Sullivan took a photo with Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero and Lt. Gov. Josh Tenorio during her brief visit.