Summer Academy invites UOG freshmen to participate in ‘free of charge’ sessions to fast-track earning a college degree

This month, freshmen at the University of Guam are invited to attend the Triton Summer Academy, filled with workshops and student services, the university announced July 6 in a press release.

Interim Vice Provost for Academic Excellence Sharleen Santos-Bamba shared the obstacles the University and its students have faced these past few years.

“For many students, the pandemic presented a challenging learning environment, and it also impacted instructional hours,” Santos-Bamba said. “The Triton Summer Academy is a fun and focused summer school to help students feel prepared to enter college-level classes, but also to help them meet new friends and feel a sense of belonging.”

The academy sessions, free of charge, will last one week and include a daily 3-hour agenda from Monday through Friday, UOG stated in the press release. Students who attend the summer academy will be able to take a developmental math class to be placed in "a faster track to earning a degree," UOG said in the release.

Every day, students will take part in a 1-hour English Workshop, a 1-hour Mathematics Workshop, and a 1-hour workshop focusing on financial literacy and student support services.

Registration for any of the following morning or afternoon sessions can be completed at www.uog.edu/2022-triton-summer-academy

Registration closes 24 hours prior to each start date.

July 11–15

Session A1: 9 a.m. to noon daily

Session A2: 1 to 4 p.m. daily

July 25–29

Session B1: 9 a.m. to noon daily

Session B2: 1 to 4 p.m. daily

Aug 1–5

Session C1: 9 a.m. to noon daily

Session C2: 1 to 4 p.m. daily

Students who complete the Triton Summer Academy will have a chance to win an Apple iPad and receive $100 credit at the Triton Store.