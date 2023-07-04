Summer classes held online only for GDOE high school students

Summer school this year was offered only to high school students in need of catching up on credits required to graduate.

“We decided that the summer school that we are going to offer are only for our high school students who started on Monday, (June) 26. This is a credit recovery program for any student from 9th to 12th grade who lacks 0.5 or more credits to graduate,” Judi Won Pat, acting superintendent of the Guam Department of Education, said last week.

According to GDOE, about 1,800 public school students signed up for the online program.

“Since this is the first week, we will know Friday the numbers who actually showed up,” Joseph Sanchez, GDOE deputy superintendent of curriculum and instruction, told The Guam Daily Post.

The summer school program was supposed to begin June 5 but was delayed as a result of Typhoon Mawar. According to Sanchez, this summer program is four weeks long and includes synchronous and asynchronous work with an emphasis placed on helping seniors meet their graduation requirements.

While there is no summer school for elementary and middle school students, school officials noted that teachers would be hired to support education activities in typhoon shelters.

GDOE also noted it would continue participation in the summer program offered with the Department of Youth Affairs, and have youths assigned to the schools to help with cleanup efforts.