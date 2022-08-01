Summer interns to receive final checks this week

The Governor’s Summer Youth Employment Program ended Friday, and final paychecks will be ready for pickup by the end of this week, the Department of Youth Affairs said in a press release.

A recently revived initiative, the program deployed teens into government offices to learn about public service and potentially gain interest in long-term careers. While the program was active, interns led beautification efforts, helped victims of domestic violence and assisted war survivors during memorial ceremonies.

Youth leaders under the program were credited with making an islandwide cleanup happen in time for this year’s Liberation Day Parade.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Lt. Gov. Josh Tenorio called the event “one of the best” he’s seen since leading the Islandwide Beautification Task Force.

"They are the ones stepping forward. When the community sees younger people in action, it really motivates them to do something,” he said.

But the lessons learned through the internship can be deeper than job and life skills training.

“It's very surreal to think that an entire village used to stand here and that we are standing in sacred grounds. The burial site of many families that have lived decades before I was even born,” 17-year-old summer intern Ethan Rosalin told The Guam Daily Post at this year’s memorial at the Sumay cemetery on Naval Base Guam.

The event gave him the opportunity to learn history he was too young to hear about or experience firsthand.

“Sumay, before the war, was a very vibrant and bustling village that hosted a ton of businesses. Like, we had a sea ramp here, the first hotel, the Pan American hotel, was here and also hosted essential military installations like the Marine Barracks and a telecommunications line connected America and Asia together,” he said.

All GSYEP participants can pick up their last paychecks at DYA’s Kattan Youth Center at 228 Teresita Lane in Mangilao, DYA said in its release. Checks my be picked up from 8:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 5, and from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 6.

“Paychecks will only be distributed to the GSYEP participant and/or their parent/guardian indicated on their application,” DYA advised. “A valid ID must be presented. Examples of valid IDs are a driver's license, passport, Firearm ID, Guam ID, or most recent school ID.”

Parents or interns may call 671-477-9557/8 or 671-735-5037 with questions or concerns.