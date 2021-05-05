Summer school enrollment ends Friday

The Guam Department of Education would like to remind all elementary, middle and high school students to enroll for summer school 2021. Application forms are available for pick-up at students' respective school. Application forms must be submitted to the student's school no later than Friday.

Summer school programs for elementary and middle school will run from June 7 to July 16. Classes will be conducted Monday to Thursday.

The high school summer program will run from June 7 through July 22 and be divided into four sessions. Students are eligible to earn a maximum of two credits (0.5 credit for each session). Classes will be conducted Monday to Friday.

A PDF of the application is available at the following link: tinyurl.com/4hyrezwm

For elementary, middle and high school programs:

• The face-to-face and online models of learning will be offered.

• Breakfast and lunch will be served.

• The Department of Public Works will provide busing.