Summer school enrollment lags; GDOE still accepting registration

According to recent registration numbers, the Guam Department of Education's robust summer school program will only service a fraction of the student population.

"We don't have a lot of students," said Deputy Superintendent of Curriculum and Instruction Joseph Sanchez. "We are looking at 2,000 students registering for summer school. Of that, about 1,800 of them are actually face-to-face."

There are around 30,000 public school students, a majority of them headed back for the classroom next school year. The department's intent for the summer school program is to address the loss of instructional hours and help students transition to an increased time in the classroom.

"A lot of the feedback we got from students and their parents is that they want to try out the face-to-face before the next school year," Sanchez said.

Mother of five Abigail Gogo said she is eager for her children to attend summer school in person.

"It was a constant back and forth. Is it too soon?" Gogo said. "But with all the protocols and having the initial going in and seeing what they've done to make sure everything is safe, I am OK."

Her kids know to sanitize and wash their hands and to wear their mask at all times.

"I know that they're prepared for this, and they know what to do. I'm just excited for them to go back to the classroom setting and be with their friends, their teachers. I'm pretty sure they just want to stay home and be with me, but I think they need that," said Gogo.

While her children are gearing up for face-to-face, other students are hopping online for the first time.

And with students in the online learning program for school year 2021-2022 not being able to switch from online until the completion of the semester, the summer is being used to make the transition.

"For example, they were hard-copy students, but for next school year, they don't feel like they're ready to come back face-to-face, so they are going to try the online program over the summer," Sanchez said.

The summer school program is offered at the elementary and middle school levels as an extended learning program, while high school students are focused on credit recovery.

"All high school students who participate in the summer school program are there for credit recovery," said Sanchez. "All the other students for elementary to middle school they don't have to recover credits, but they are basically there for extended learning time or enrichment."

He clarified that high school students couldn't take a class in the summer to advance credits. However, they can recover up to two credits cumulatively or 0.5 credit per session.

The summer school program is offered at all public schools, and while the official registration period has closed, GDOE will continue to accept students for enrollment. Parents are encouraged to reach out to their child's respective schools to register.