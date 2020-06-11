June 15 may still be the start of summer school for students in kindergarten through eighth grade, but as far as high school is concerned, the Guam Department of Education is still in the process of obtaining authorization to open up high schools under limited capacity.

However, that may ultimately be moot as high schools might proceed with full distance learning for summer school, rather than have the limited face-to-face meetings with teachers as originally envisioned.

Education Superintendent Jon Fernandez is still discussing the matter with GDOE management, according to department spokeswoman Isa Baza.

Fernandez stated last week that GDOE was targeting June 15 as the opening day for summer school, and this was still the case as of Wednesday. Kindergarten through eighth grade will largely consist of distance or online learning, but high school classes were anticipated to include limited face-to-face meetings with teachers. GDOE needed to ensure schools could open for education purposes in order to perform this component.

The latest executive order from the governor, EO 2020-20, maintains school closures but allows the Department of Public Health and Social Services to permit smaller schools to open as part of a pilot program to gather data for the opening of additional schools.

"We are putting a memo together to seek Public Health's approval of our summer school program with the limited face-to-face ... so we can begin summer school," Fernandez told The Guam Daily Post on Wednesday afternoon. "We're going to be asking for all the high schools to open but on a limited basis."

However, later in the day, Baza stated GDOE is still finalizing whether the high school program will include an on-campus portion or strictly involve distance learning. An announcement is forthcoming this week.

One of GDOE's main concerns is "rainbow graduates" – students from various high schools who were unable to graduate during the school year but are able to meet graduating requirements during the summer. There are normally about 125 rainbow graduates each year, according to Fernandez.

"That's really our focus right now: looking at all those students who are within a half to a full credit of graduating. We're trying to ensure we provide them an opportunity to complete their education this summer. So that's why it's critical for us to seek that limited authority," Fernandez said.

The other issue for GDOE, should high schools open, is making sure all the safety precautions are in place.

"My understanding is that our staff met this morning to resolve the process for quickly bringing in the (personal protective equipment) for the limited face to face for the high schoolers. So now we just need to work with Public Health to get final sign off on our proposal," said Fernandez during the Post interview.