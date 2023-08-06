Teen interns in the 2023 Governor’s Summer Youth Employment Program collected 452 bags of trash for their annual Day of Service cleanup.

And last weekend, 1,400 trees were planted as a part of a mission at the Mannell Watershed Site located in Malesso'.

“Over 1,800 of the program’s participants were deployed along roadways, parks and beaches (last) week, providing additional manpower to government of Guam agencies charged with restoring our island’s beauty post-Typhoon Mawar,” Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero said in a news release.

Lt. Gov. Joshua Tenorio said it's important for the younger generation to keep the island clean for the well-being of Guam's wildlife.

“More than a day to pick up trash, our youths are taking ownership of our island and their surroundings. From north to south, we are seeing our youths more engaged and involved,” Tenorio said.

“We were especially impressed by the transformation and revitalization of the Dededo Skate Park pavilions. These community spaces are valuable to our youths and their families and provide places to exercise and connect,” he said.

During the five-week program, teens ages 14-17 worked 30 hours a week at 120 different government offices islandwide, according to the release. It helped teens gain entry-level work experience.