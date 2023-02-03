Summit: CHamoru language, others 'hanging in the balance'

The CHamoru language is dying, according to LisaLinda Natividad, a local expert who said CHamoru and many other Indigenous languages' “very survival really is hanging in the balance.”

But Natividad and other officials said they refuse to let the languages vanish without a fight.

Studies have shown that Indigenous languages around the world are dying and the majority of them will become extinct or severely endangered by the end of this century.

“It's become very clear to me that we really are in a very critical crisis state at the moment, the United Nations declared earlier last year the International Decade of Indigenous Languages, largely because Indigenous languages are disappearing at an alarming rate because they're just not being spoken,” Natividad told The Guam Daily Post.

According to Natividad, while many people can understand CHamoru, they lack the ability and the confidence to speak the language.

An upcoming event, "Ti Atrasåsao!" Dinanña’ Put i Fino’ Taotao Tåno’ Summit, will be taking a hard look at what it’s going to take to bring back Guam's native tongue.

Ti Atrasåsao translates in English to: "it's never too late." The summit promises to engage the community on the importance of ensuring that the CHamoru language and culture live on through the island’s future generations, Natividad said.

“It's not too late. And it really is the reference to communicate the urgency of programming, to protect and perpetuate and revitalize our Indigenous languages, whose very survival really is hanging in the balance," Natividad said.

The summit will bring together various stakeholders and experts to talk about the CHamoru language, including keynote speakers Kenneth Kuper, from the University of Guam, and Rita Sablan, who will be coming in from the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands.

'Holder of our values'

Here on Guam, the danger of the CHamoru language becoming extinct has been decades in the making.

During World War II and the island's the Japanese occupation, the CHamoru language suffered greatly as CHamoru people weren’t allowed to speak their native tongue at all.

A lot of the island’s manåmko' who know the language fluently are dying or have died without passing down the oral tradition, leaving many native households today speaking primarily English.

“A language is not just our Indigenous language, in particular CHamoru, it is the holder of so much more than just words and concepts, it’s really the holder of our values,” Natividad said. “A holder of our practices, and helps prescribe how we think, how we behave like everything about who we are as CHamorus. And so the absence of language is a real travesty for an Indigenous people,” Natividad said.

She said culture and language are intertwined and must be championed.

“Part of what we'll be doing is we will be hearing from the champions of perpetuating CHamoru languages, because a lot of work has gone into this over the past few decades. But it also is an attempt at revitalizing this effort, developing and sort of rolling out a plan as we move forward,” said Natividad.

The summit will take place over two days, Natividad said. The first day is targeted at schoolteachers, but it's not exclusive to educators. Day one is in the context of formal education of CHamoru.

“We've got a very exciting agenda, we have field visits to the Faneyåkan programs, which are language immersion programs at P. C. Lujan Elementary School. And then we also have a visit to the canoe house with the Center for Island Wisdom at the University of Guam at Santos Park in Piti. And it's really looking at these very innovative ways of capturing the language and creating those spaces for our youth, and our community members to learn and to practice the language and to increase our vocabulary,” Natividad said. “The end of the second day of the conference, we engage our social policymakers. We've got our lieutenant governor confirmed to attend, as well as our speaker, we've invited the governor of the CNMI. And really, that's with the intent of saying, you know, what kind of support can you provide as we roll out because, you know, this effort requires resources.”

These is some innovative programming Natividad said already is happening in the community to help with the preservation efforts.

“So, it's for those that have been immersed and steeped in language revitalization, as well as those that are new to the whole issue that are concerned and want to learn more, we welcome them as well.”

The "Ti Atrasåsao!" Dinanña’ Put i Fino’ Taotao Tåno’ ("It's Never Too Late!" Indigenous Language Summit) is scheduled for Feb. 10-11, 2023, at LeoPalace Resort Guam, according to a release from Kumisión I Fino’ CHamoru.