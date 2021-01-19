Summons were issued to seven additional Catholic schools and one parish in connection with Guam clergy sex abuse lawsuits last week, ahead of a Jan. 15 federal court deadline to effectuate proper service on defendants who have not been served.

The additional summons were issued in connection with the cases filed by 13 clergy sex abuse plaintiffs represented by Lujan & Wolff.

The additional summons, or citations, were issued to:

Father Duenas Memorial School

Bishop Baumgartner Memorial School

Santa Barbara Catholic School

St. Anthony Catholic School

San Vicente Catholic School

Notre Dame Catholic School

St. Francis Catholic School

St. Francis of Assisi Church

Without the proper service on defendants by Jan. 15, the plaintiffs would have had to justify to the court why the cases should not be dismissed against defendants who have not been served.

Nearly 300 Guam clergy sex abuse lawsuits have been filed since 2016, when the civil statute of limitations for child sexual abuses were lifted.

Outside of the Archdiocese of Agana's bankruptcy case that's still in mediation, there's also ongoing settlement talks among other defendants and plaintiffs.

In October, U.S. District Court Chief Judge Frances Tydingco-Gatewood granted an additional 90-day stay on clergy abuse lawsuits that are not covered in the archdiocese's bankruptcy, to give the plaintiffs and defendants more time to continue or pursue settlement talks.

That stay automatically ended on Jan. 15.

If settlement negotiations fail, clergy sex abuse lawsuits could go to trial.