Island residents now have an alternative for travel on two wheels with the grand opening of Sun Energy Motors Inc., which promised an "incredibly fun ride with all the torque and no shifting gears like traditional motorcycles," with electric motorcycles for sale.

Sun Energy Motors is the authorized dealer of Evoke Motorcycles, which the new local business stated is ranked third in the electric motorcycle market and fourth in automatic motorcycles worldwide.

On Saturday, the shop opened its doors to give residents an up-close look at the sleek rides.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

"The Evoke Urban Classic is not your stereotypical two-wheeled electric vehicle. This sleek and maneuverable, yet very quiet, electric motorcycle combines form and function. The Urban Classic is easy to ride and great for first-time riders to learn and operate a motorcycle. There is no shifting of gears, and acceleration is smooth and quiet. It’s all twist-and-go,” Sun Energy Motors said in a press release.

Sun Energy Motors General Manager Walter Ulloa said the motorcycle can cover 130 miles on a single charge.

With the cost of living increasing, he said, the best part of a purchase is no gas is needed to hit the open road.

“We are not going to the gas stations, which is now over $5 a gallon again, we don’t have to deal with that price fluctuation,” he said.

The electric motorcycles just need to plug into the grid to charge up, which costs less per minute than a gallon of gas. That reaps savings, according to Ulloa.

“One of the things is that it's difficult for us here on the island to have options for electric vehicle transportation, so one of the most exciting things for us to provide for the island is this provides a very affordable option. It’s a motorcycle, yes,” he told The Guam Daily Post.

The electric motorcycle on display in the shop is what Ulloa referred to as a “naked bike,” which he said is a commuter bike.

“They look like really fast bikes. The styling is different, even though it looks fast it is a naked bike, a commuter bike. If you notice the foot pegs for the operator is in the middle, so that you’re more upright and that makes for a more comfortable ride,” he said.

How fast can it go?

“The speed is actually about 85 mph or a little more, but you can ride much lower, 30 to 40 mph, you can save on your battery and go on a range of about 130 miles on a full charge,” Ulloa said.

Clean energy and transportation

Sun Energy Motors, however, isn’t just about selling quiet bikes, Ulloa said, the company also is committed to promoting safety on the road.

"We also plan on having safety riding classes and it will be free to the community, no obligation to purchase our vehicles, but it gives us the opportunity to make these vehicles very affordable, but also reduce the fear in some people's minds that it’s a motorcycle riding on the streets and low visibility and now it's also silent, so people can’t hear it. But it’s all for the betterment of our environment and sustainability,” he said.

Right outside the Sun Energy Motors showroom in Tamuning, which fronts Marine Corps Drive, the street was bustling with vehicles. Ulloa said he wanted to help alleviate congestion on Guam’s roadways.

“Most cars have more than two seats, so you have these big vehicles moving one or two people. Why do that? … Get them on bicycles, get them on scooters, get them on these types of vehicles that don’t have to burn fossil fuels or, if they do, burn little of them,” he said. “ I think it's important for us to have clean energy, clean transportation and to provide for sustainability.”

An electric motorcycle from Sun Energy Motors costs between $11,000 and $17,000, a cost that can be financed, company officials told the Post.