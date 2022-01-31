Sunshine Lions Club donates to international organization for disaster relief

RELIEF EFFORT: The Guam Sunshine Lions Club donated $1,000 on Jan. 24 to the Lions Club International Foundation disaster relief fund. The donation is designated for the victims of the recent tsunami, which destroyed homes and devastated entire communities on the South Pacific island nation of Tonga. From left: LCIF coordinator Lorraine Rivera, Treasurer Mary Castro, and Vice President Doris Cruz. Contributed photo
0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you