Sunshine Lions donate for medical treatment

CARE FOR THE SICK: In keeping with its mission of "Caring for the Sick and the Elderly," the Guam Sunshine Lions Club made a financial donation on July 29 to Prorena Valeriano, 31, of Yigo, to help defray expenses for medical treatment in Medical City, Philippines. Helping the sick and the elderly is the signature service activity of the club and exemplifies the Lions motto, “We Serve.” Pictured, from left: Lion Linda Villagomez, Lion Doris Cruz, President Johnny Villagomez, Valeriano, sponsor Lion Helen Mendiola, Lion Marietta Camacho, Lion Lou Jean Borja and Lion Pete Babauta. Courtesy of the Sunshine Lions Club