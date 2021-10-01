Sunshine Lions donate to help 8-month-old baby

HELPING BABY: In its ongoing mission of Caring for the Sick and the Elderly, the Guam Sunshine Lions Club presented a donation on Aug. 31 to Frankie Ann Benavente and Jacob A. Viloria to help defray medical expenses for their 8 month-old son, Jay Koa-Jude Viloria, who is to undergo a medical procedure at Children’s Hospital in Los Angeles. In the photograph are, from left: Lions Jovie Mejorada, Dot Leon Guerrero, Linda Villagomez and LouJean Borja; Sponsor Tish Tano; Benavente with baby Jay Koa-Jude; Viloria; Lions Julie Cruz, Lorraine Rivera and Mary Taitano; and President Johnny Villagomez. Photo contributed by Marietta Camacho