A highly anticipated Tumon attraction has officially started to entertain local families and international visitors.

The Super American Circus, a permanent offering from Pacific Islands Club Guam, held its first show in front of more than 500 people on Friday, and according to a PIC press release, is available for all to enjoy. The event is a “fast-paced 90-minute show” featuring performers from around the globe.

“The Super American Circus is an exciting show for kids of all ages and where everyone in the family, from grandparents to grandchildren, can enjoy being entertained by world-class performers,” said Ben Ferguson, general manager of PIC Guam. “We have completely transformed the Pacific Pavilion into a circus big top and are thrilled for the community to experience the magic and wonder of the circus.”

Fourteen circus performers, who are now stationed on Guam, are featured in the show’s lineup, including aerialists who fly high above the circus ring. Audiences can look forward to having some laughs with Mario the Clown, and marveling at motorcyclists riding on high-wires, or whizzing around the “Globe of Danger.”

“Our goal for the circus is to always leave the people wanting more,” said Cornell “Tuffy” Nicholas, the show’s producer. “The color and pageantry of the circus are dynamic, and it’s something that the people of Guam have never seen before. It’s fun. It’s exciting. Everyone needs to see it.”

Nicholas is the son of a ringmaster for the Ringling Brothers Circus, and has been a successful producer and promoter of circuses, concerts, festivals and sporting events around the world for over 35 years.

According to a press release, as president and CEO of Global Entertainment Productions since 2000, Nicholas has produced over 5,000 performances around the world including Moscow State Circus, Modern American Circus and the International All-Star Circus. In 2005, he produced Cirque Hawaii, a multimillion-dollar, state-of-the-art, permanent theatrical spectacular that showcased the award-winning talent of more than 35 performers from around the world and thrilled Hawaiian audiences.

Those in the audience are able to snack on a range of traditional circus treats, or visit a novelty pop-up shop for exclusive merchandise including clothing, toys and collectables.

Throughout the month of July, sponsors of the circus will be giving out free tickets for kids with the purchase of an adult ticket. These deals can be found at all 76 Circle K, Burger King and Pay-Less store locations.

Ticket prices are based on ringside, VIP preferred and preferred seating types. Prices for preferred seating start at $45 for adults and $23 for children. VIP preferred seating starts at $50 per adult and $25 per child. Ringside seats for adults and children are also available starting at $65. The circus offers an evening show at 7:30 p.m. Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Fridays. Two shows are scheduled on Saturdays and Sundays – at 4 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

For more information on show times or tickets, call, 671-864-9425, visit superamericancircus.com/guam or the PIC ticket booth located in the main lobby.

The Guam Daily Post is a gold sponsor of the circus.