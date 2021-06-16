Juan Muna, a father of seven, initially didn't want to sign up for the Vax N' Win COVID-19 vaccination incentives program. After winning a brand new car on Wednesday, he said he's glad he changed his mind about it.

"To me it's super exciting to win something," Muna, of Chalan Pago, told reporters after he was presented the grand prize of a 2021 Mitsubishi Mirage Hatchback at Adelup.

Peter Paul San Nicolas Cepeda, 57, said he's saving his $10,000 cash winning for a family trip to Texas.

Muna and Cepeda are the grand prize winners of week 1 of Guam's Vax N' Win raffle drawing. Eight other winners of other prizes will be announced later this afternoon.

Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero and Department of Public Health and Social Services Director Art San Agustin presented the winners at 3 p.m. at Adelup, along with their prizes.

The grand prize winners both urged everyone on Guam to get fully vaccinated for their own health and safety, as well as for the people around them.

"Go get vaccinated, it's free, and have a chance to win. I'm proof that you can win something," Muna told The Guam Daily Post. "I've never won anything life this."

Guam's first batch of COVID-19 vaccination raffle drawing winners were randomly selected Wednesday morning, and their full vaccination status were verified.

The governor said the $10,000 cash winner, Cepeda, got his second dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine only last week or June 11, or exactly a week after the launching of Vax N' Win. He got his first dose on May 22.

Muna, meanwhile, got his first Pfizer shot on Jan. 28 and his second dose on Feb. 24, the governor said.

"The winners were randomly selected through a computer-generated software that encrypts all user data for security and at the time of the raffle drawing, there were a total of 38,697 entries," Krystal Paco-San Agustin, the governor's director of communications, said at 7:21 a.m., after the names were pulled.

Those who have not entered the Vax N' Win raffle can still do so, and still have a chance to win in the next five drawings every Wednesday leading to July 21. To register visit visitguam.com/vax.

Those who have not been fully vaccinated yet are encouraged to visit any of the mass vaccination sites or clinics.

These are the prizes for today's drawing for those age 18 and older who are fully vaccinated.

A new 2021 Mitsubishi Mirage Hatchback worth $16,995 purchased at Guam Auto Spot

$10,000 cash

Marc Tetro bag valued at $400

One-night stay at Guam Reef Hotel valued at $150

PHR Social Membership Card valued at $150

For fully vaccinated individuals 12 to 17 years old, the prizes this week are:

iPhone 12 mini valued at $799

$500 cash

Gift card prize package (Foot Locker, Outback Steakhouse and Red Lobster) valued at $130

Silver Guam seal pendant valued at $100

O bag purse valued at $85

The number of entries for today's Vax N' Win drawing is just a fraction of the nearly 88,000 fully vaccinated individuals so far.

The Office of the Governor and the Guam Visitors Bureau launched the Vax N' Win program on June 4, to encourage more people to get fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

The goal is to reach 80% herd immunity, or more than 96,000 fully vaccinated, by the time Guam marks its 77th Liberation Day on July 21.

About 8,000 more people need to be fully vaccinated to reach that goal, based on government data. Herd immunity is key to welcoming back tourists and reopening Guam's economy, officials have said.

This story will be updated.