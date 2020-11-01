Most Popular
- 'What if I just rape you here?': Suspect arrested in attempted sex assault
- 'Please give us back our baby'
- 3 arrested in separate drug cases
- Governor extends public health emergency to Nov. 29
- Car theft suspect: ‘I’ll take the blame’
- Delegate's stay in COVID-19 isolation facility under investigation
- Guam under tropical storm watch
- Guam down to 1 animal control officer
- Drug dealer, 60, denied early release
- Man arrested in meth case tells police syringe was for diabetes
The island has been spared from another storm, which is the last thing we need as we watch the Guam Memorial Hospital struggle to handle an in… Read more
Dr. B Speaks!
- By Samuel Betances
Soon after I began my junior year of high school in a private Christian boarding academy, I surmised that my white classmates were much smarte… Read more
- By Eddie Baza Calvo
Joe Biden and the Democratic Party leadership place the blame for the COVID-19 deaths in the U.S. squarely on the leadership of President Dona… Read more