Superintendent asked to consider full return to classrooms

Guam Education Board member Robert Crisostomo projected a bleak future for public school students if they don't get back into the classroom next school year.

"We've sacrificed education for safety; I think now is the time to turn those tides. Because we are going to have a rippling effect of this lack of education years down the road and it's going to show, and if we don't address it now, take a stand on a mandatory K-8 at least, that ripple effect will cascade for years," said Crisostomo, who is also the principal of St. Anthony Catholic School.

The Guam Department of Education is planning to expand face-to-face instruction from its 8,600 currently enrolled students. And while the department has given the choice to parents to enroll their child in either online learning or face-to-face for next school year, there has yet to be an in-depth discussion on how to get all students back in the classroom.

GEB member Peter Alexis Ada pointed out that there are some schools on island that have made a full return to traditional learning.

In the pending July report to the board, Ada asked GDOE Superintendent Jon Fernandez to consider a plan to fully return to face-to-face instruction, as Ada was particularly concerned with senior high school students not receiving enough credits.

Crisostomo echoed Ada's concern that GDOE has not met the requirements seniors must meet for college. He took a more stringent approach to a return to traditional learning.

"You don't have a choice – you have to attend school, K through eight," said Crisostomo. "I hear Mr. Ada's concerns. They're very valid concerns. I am also concerned about the high school students who are missing out in not being prepared for college. And their first year of college is going to be very hard for them."

Fernandez welcomed the discussion and offered to work with Crisostomo on the planning process, but also recognized the challenge.

"I am sure we will have an opportunity to have that discussion when the resolution comes up. ... I think the issue of mandatory K-8 right now really has to do with how many kids can come back and fit, the number of days we would have for instruction," said Fernandez.

GDOE has operated from the standpoint of providing parents with a choice, but said the GEB has the authority to narrow down those choices or make it mandatory.

Addressing parents' concerns

Board member Maria Gutierrez raised another issue. She indicated that she has received reports about schools rejecting students who want to return to face-to-face instruction. She reported meeting with a family who were told they missed the deadline to register.

"Does the schools know what you're doing as a management team? That they're rejecting the kids and parents; deadline is over. You know all of us here want the kids back, but it's at the school level that parents are told registration has ended," Gutierrez said.

"Registration is not closed," Fernandez said. "In response to that, Ms. Gutierrez, we will clarify and reinforce with schools our position on accepting students during the fourth quarter ... at the principals meeting."

The board also discussed easing safety concerns parents may have, which is one contributing factor in parents opting out of face-to-face learning for their children.

Crisostomo proposed making COVID-19 vaccination mandatory for all school staff, but the superintendent was unsure if that would be possible.

"I don't know if we would be able to, legally, as a condition of employment. ... There's no law for it," Fernandez said.

Although Crisostomo said that 100% staff vaccination would ease any parental concerns about safety in schools, unlike the TB skin test, which is mandated, there's no law requiring the COVID-19 vaccination.

"Just to be clear about the vaccination strategy that we are putting in place, is to encourage and make employees aware of the vaccine availability, but of course we recognize that not every individual supports or believes in getting the vaccination," he said.

GDOE has focused its efforts on educating its staff and facilitating the vaccination efforts.

Employees are required to report if they have received the vaccine, said Fernandez, who pointed out the vaccine does not eliminate the possibility of contracting COVID-19.

"So we are not really advertising it from that perspective," he said. "But we are saying to our employees, many who are in high-risk categories: This is your opportunity."