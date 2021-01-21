Superintendent: Make vaccine available to teachers, school staff

Education Superintendent Jon Fernandez said the Guam Department of Education is urging the Vaccine and Antiviral Prioritization Policy Committee to consider a proposal to offer the COVID-19 vaccine to educators soon.

Other states treat educators and school staff as front line workers, and the department also believes they are front line workers, so GDOE does not see further reason for delay, Fernandez said.

When asked if he was frustrated with the situation, Fernandez said he understood the complexity of the decision-making "but I think we've been discussing this for so long that I'm not sure there's any other information that I can provide to stress what I think is a great need."

"I'm asking them on behalf of our teachers, and behalf of our staff to make the vaccines available and I think doing so will not compromise the other strategies that Public Health has in place," Fernandez said.

Representatives from GDOE met Tuesday with representatives from the Guam Regional Medical City, American Medical Clinic, Catholic schools and Dr. Luis Cruz, a member of the governor's Physicians Advisory Group and the vaccination committee, according to Fernandez.

That was followed up with a meeting with the lieutenant governor, he added.

Fernandez said it was his understanding that GRMC and AMC are volunteering to focus specifically on educators and school staffers with the possibility of providing roughly 600 COVID-19 vaccine doses per day.

"If that's the case, with our 1,700 employees indicating that they're interested, we could probably take care of that in three days. And then of course, with the private schools as well being offered the same support," Fernandez said Wednesday.

Janela Carrera, spokeswoman for the Department of Public Health and Social Services, made related statements Tuesday when she confirmed that officials are developing a plan to vaccinate teachers and bus drivers, and that partnerships with GRMC and AMC are being worked on along with logistical details.

But as the superintendent noted Wednesday, the final approval rests with the Vaccine and Antiviral Prioritization Policy Committee, and as of speaking with The Guam Daily Post in the afternoon, no decision had been made.

"I'm going to continue to push," Fernandez said. "Again, I think it's time that they just make it a point to move forward with that because we have our school employees out there on the front lines, and I'm not sure what the debate is about, but it sounds like there should be enough supply to both take care of our elderly citizens as well as our school staff."

Guam now has 3,156 residents who have completed the two doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.

There are 12,304 Guamanians who have received their first dose.