Guam Department of Education Superintendent Jon Fernandez's contract was extended for five years following a unanimous decision by the Guam Education Board on Tuesday to retain the superintendent until June 2025.

"I know that the future of our education system will be in good hands,” said board chair Maria Gutierrez. “Our board recently evaluated his progress and determined that he is doing an outstanding job of moving our department forward."

Board members applauded the stability Fernandez has brought to the department as one of the longest-serving superintendents not just in Guam but in the nation.

“In prior years, there was such a high turnover rate and what seemed to be a revolving door of superintendents. Jon has provided that stability and steadfast leadership that is critical at this juncture when we are moving to remove special conditions from the federal government and also handling the COVID-19 pandemic," said board vice chair Mark Mendiola.

Fernandez's contract was set to expire on June 30.

Last week the superintendent submitted his letter of intent to continue as superintendent after the board conducted an evaluation and gave him an outstanding rating.

“I want to thank the board members for their confidence, and I think it goes without saying that it reflects not only my performance, but the performance of our entire GDOE team, including our deputies, administrators, teachers and employees,” Fernandez said. “Given that this year is going to be extremely challenging, the extension of this contract means accepting the responsibility to make sure we do everything we can to adjust to this pandemic and to continue our mission of teaching and learning. I appreciate the partnership of our board and am ready to focus on the work we need to do this year.”