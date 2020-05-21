Superior Court judicial nominee receives support

Local attorney Dana Gutierrez, of Agana Heights, recalls her time growing up listening to local talent at her family’s restaurant, Joe and Flo’s in Asan.

It was a snippet that she shared of her time growing up on Guam during her confirmation hearing held Wednesday for her nomination to be the next judge at the local courthouse.

Gutierrez returned to Guam in 1997 after law school and has spent the past 22 years as a practicing attorney. She also spoke about her 20-plus years as a member and officer of the Society for Human Resource Management – Guam Chapter.

“On a personal level, I possess strong leadership, organizational and interpersonal skills. In fact, I pride myself on the strong personal relationships I have with my clients as well as my colleagues,” said Gutierrez. “I have the temperament required of a judicial officer. I am decisive, thorough and I keep an open mind before making a decision.”

Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero nominated Gutierrez.

Sen. Therese Terlaje, legislative committee on justice chairperson, led the virtual hearing.

“This is an unprecedented format for a judicial nominee,” said Terlaje.

“If confirmed, I will be assigned Family Court 2, a therapeutic court which oversees juvenile cases involving a drug or alcohol charge,” Gutierrez said. “This is the next step not only in my career but also in my life. ... It will be an honor to serve the people of Guam.”

The justices of the Supreme Court of Guam submitted testimony in support of Gutierrez.

About 20 people joined the virtual discussion to each talk about their personal and professional relationships with Gutierrez over the years. Here are some of the people who offered statements of support:

Joseph Shimizu, vice president of Ambros Inc.: “The bench will be refreshed with new thoughts and new enthusiasm and above all a hardworking judge that will bring justice and equality to the bench.”

Attorney Annie Gayle: “Dana is smart. She will listen to all sides. I believe she will make a good jurist because we need someone who is compassionate both about the law and rule of law.”

Attorney Cynthia Ecube: “Dana is highly intelligent, competent and methodical ... she possesses strong legal analytical skills, is attentive to the facts of a case, is well prepared when she presents her case and is able to make sound and practical decisions.”

Ayano Ichida, who went to law school with Gutierrez: “One of Dana’s best traits is her ability to listen without judgment and with great empathy. She gets to the heart of the matter and is able to provide advice in a fair manner.”

Gloria Castro, who also went to law school with the judge nominee: “She’s selfless, will work above and beyond, and she will do what it takes to achieve justice.”

Attorney Rodney Jacob: “She is capable, humble and most of all she is focused on service to our people and understands that the law must work for our community.”

Attorney Mike Pangelinan: “You can’t fully describe Dana without mentioning that she is extremely funny, genuinely kind-hearted with a disarming personality. And frankly speaking, that makes her somewhat unusual in her chosen profession. But believe me when I tell you that Dana’s approach to legal analysis and dispute resolution is no joke.”

Lorraine Okada: “Her wealth of experience in both the public sector as well as the private industries will provide a diverse and balanced professional viewpoint, which will allow her to make fair and impartial decisions. This, along with her active involvement in the community, her strong family values, her educational background and her open-mindedness are just a few of her qualities that make her the best candidate to preside as Superior Court judge.”