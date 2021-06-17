The Department of Public Health and Social Services has closed another local food establishment after citing it as an imminent health hazard to the community.

A report noted a number of violations at Green Supermarket in Harmon during its regular inspection on May 15, including subpar cleaning stations and un-sanitized food contact surfaces. Food was also stored at improper temperatures. One example given by inspectors was an egg sandwich held in hot storage that tested at 78.5 degrees Fahrenheit.

Evidence of roaches and rodents were observed as well, leading officials to presume there was an active pest infestation.

“Numerous rat feces found in the water dispensing unit in the retail store and in the water treatment system area,” the report stated. Damage from gnawing was seen on the ceiling near an exhaust vent, with fur “in the hole created by the gnawing.” Dead roaches of multiple sizes were also found.

Similar to two recently shutdown restaurants, Green Supermarket earned an “A” rating during its last regular inspection conducted in 2020.