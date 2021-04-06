A superseding indictment has been handed down on a man accused of using a dart to pierce the buttocks of a 6-year-old boy last year.

Attorney Joaquin Arriola's office represents Conrad Montano, who appeared on Monday morning before Superior Court of Guam Judge Vernon Perez.

Montano waived a reading of the superseding indictment, which was filed against him on March 29, and pleaded not guilty to child abuse and family violence charges.

"At this time, be aware that there still may be plans for a sooner trial than not because the co-actor in this case, Miss Sherilyn, is asserted and therefore we may be going forward with a trial," said Judge Perez.

In light of this, the judge set a pre-trial conference hearing for May 11, followed by a trial on May 19.

Sherilyn Songao has also been charged with abusing the child.

A witness reported that the couple "use a dart to pierce (the child) on his buttocks and testicles" and yelled at the boy "for doing absolutely nothing."

Montano is further accused of hammering the child's fingers. He will remain on pretrial release under the same conditions outlined in the first indictment.

A status hearing is scheduled for Monday, April 19.