A man accused of repeatedly raping a girl known to him was indicted for a second time by a Superior Court of Guam grand jury.

Duayne Peters appeared before Magistrate Judge Jonathan Quan on Wednesday to be arraigned. However, defense attorney Samuel Teker told the court that he must withdraw from the case due to a conflict.

Peters is scheduled to appear back in court on Oct. 1 to answer to the superseding indictment.

He was charged with five counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct and three counts of second-degree criminal sexual conduct, all as first-degree felonies and including a special allegation of a vulnerable victim.

His wife, Natasha Renee Quitugua Peters, pleaded guilty to criminal facilitation of first-degree criminal sexual conduct as a third-degree felony for her part in the sexual assaults, Post files state.

Her plea agreement states that she will testify against her husband at trial.

The couple were arrested after a girl, now 18, alleged she had been sexually assaulted by a man known to her. The alleged incidents started when she was 11 or 12 years old, and continued through January 2019.