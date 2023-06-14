Supplies, labor coming to help fix traffic lights

More than two weeks have passed since Typhoon Mawar tore through the island, ripping apart trees, homes and traffic lights, and even downing some power poles.

Motorists likely have noticed that several traffic lights at key intersections have been brought back online, while others remain without power, are inoperable, or were destroyed by the storm.

Department of Public Works Director Vince Arriola told The Guam Daily Post most traffic lights are mounted, and the only thing preventing them from coming online is power generation – or, rather, the lack of it.

"The island was out of generators in probably two, if not three, days after the storm," Arriola said. "And those were the kind of generators that we need."

The Federal Emergency Management Agency is bringing in a shipment of smaller generators, the DPW director said, adding that it's now a race to see whether the generators will arrive first, or if island power can be fed into traffic lights still offline.

While the director said "a lot of signal lights are ready to go" and are operational, he also acknowledged that repairs have been temporary and "a lot of them" still need full repairs.

"Sometimes we're just using two lights when there should be a complement of three, right?" Arriola said.

Help from Hawaii

This is where the Hawaii Department of Transportation comes in.

The state's division of the Federal Highway Administration had reached out to the Hawaii DOT for assistance to Guam, Arriola said.

Two technicians from Hawaii are expected here by Thursday or Friday, along with a bucket truck and eight pallets of parts and supplies to help repair Guam's traffic lights, Arriola said.

"I think within 30 days everything should be back to normal," he added. "We'll see what they bring with them. We gave them a list of parts, supplies, things of that nature, that we need. Assuming that they have it with them, we should be done within 30 days."

Guam is paying for this assistance, but DPW will claim these costs as part of FEMA disaster relief, he added. Arriola did not have specific dollar figures on hand when The Guam Daily Post spoke to him Tuesday morning.

"As every day goes by, there's expenses," he said. "So we just keep adding that and keep documenting that, both in terms of human resources hours, (and) parts and supplies – whatever goes toward restoration of typhoon damage."

Reducing green waste

DPW also is involved in helping to clear green waste on Guam, which Arriola said is an islandwide effort.

Public Works currently is focusing on major routes and waste collection sites, he said.

One debris disposal site, however, is no longer accepting green waste. The old transfer station in Dededo has hit capacity, according to Monday's release from the Joint Information Center.

Arriola said officials plan to reduce green waste at collection sites by using air curtain burners and commercial mulchers. He said this equipment is under procurement, but he expects the items to be available by the end of the week.

"Once we get those things operational, we'll feel a lot better, and you'll see the size of the waste really go down and create a lot of mulch for gardeners, for farmers and agriculture folks," Arriola said.