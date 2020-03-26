Guam Federation of Teachers officials said they’re receiving complaints from Guam Memorial Hospital nurses that personal protective equipment are in short supply.

Robert Koss, GFT representative, said some nurses are treating patients “without a face shield because none are available.”

Local businesses and organizations have responded. Businesses such as Westin Resort Guam responded to a call for supplies at GMH by donating 2,000 laundry bags and 5,000 shower caps to support the health care providers.

The hotel management said they wanted to lend some assistance and thanked the team for their continued efforts and commitment during this challenging time.

During the Wednesday afternoon briefing with government officials, Office of Civil Defense Director Charles Esteves said they’ve received requests for PPE from Guam Memorial Hospital, Guam Regional Medical City, the Guam Police Department, Guam Fire Department and private clinics.

One other organization, St. Dominic’s Senior Care Home, has been running low on masks as they struggle to provide necessary care to their residents while protecting staff.

“Sister Tess was telling us that they hadn’t received their shipment of masks and they were running low, so if anyone has any, could they please bring some?” said Jenei Aguon, who is part of the St. Dominic’s Volunteers Association. “I created a simple flyer (that) said what we needed ... and we posted it on Facebook. ... We were really blessed that 76/Circle K called and donated and then we got a call from a donor, a local dentist who wanted to remain anonymous, and other people in the community are calling.”

So far, they have 700 masks and Aguon said they’re expecting additional donations today.

“We’re just grateful that we ... have a bunch of different people from across the community who want to help out.”

To contact Aguon, call 688-4765.

Trying to help

Local residents like Whitney Hoot are trying to do what they can to help get personal protective equipment for the island’s health care professionals.

She and a group of friends have started reaching out to the community to see what they can donate after speaking with another friend who is among the island’s health care professionals.

“And based on what she knows as a medical professional and projections for Guam, there’s a concern that health care professionals will run out of these protective equipment,” said Hoot, who is a local scientist.

“So we thought what we could do was see if there are businesses or individuals who have PPE that they can donate.”

They’ve shared a flyer on social media that states: “Health care workers need as many masks and gloves as possible to keep medical staff and patients safe and reduce the transmission of COVID-19 on Guam.”

Hoot said they’ve reached out to different organizations and businesses including nail salons and tattoo shops that had to close because of the shutdown ordered by the governor.

She said they’ve received calls from people who want to know exactly what is needed and who the donations will be given to.

“We’re happy to explain that we’re just trying to help,” Hoot said.