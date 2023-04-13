Support for harsher gun crime penalties

Senators of the 37th Guam Legislature were in support of increasing penalties for individuals convicted of illegally using firearms.

On Tuesday, lawmakers heard public testimony for Bill 79-37, which would increase the sentencing range for those convicted of using a firearm while committing a crime.

The bill was introduced by Sen. Thomas Fisher who briefly explained the measure is a response to the gun violence that appears to be directly linked to the illegal drug trade on island.

“I think this bill is necessary because gun violence on the island, particularly with the flow of crystal meth, is doing nothing but increasing. We've got to take steps toward solving the problem," said Fisher, who was eager to hear testimony and comments from his colleagues.

According to Guam law, the special allegation of using a deadly weapon while committing a crime carries a sentencing range between five and 25 years.

Bill 79 proposes the use of firearms, which are considered deadly weapons, carry a 10-to-25-year sentence.

Testimony

The first to testify was defense attorney Peter Santos, who voiced his support for the bill, stating the enhancement would become “a very powerful negotiation tool for prosecution."

Santos also agreed with Fisher that something needed to be done in response to criminals frequently using firearms. However, he advised taking some caution with the bill.

“I've had at least five cases where a firearm was used, and in a different context – (the) context of self-defense. And needless to say, the investigation by law enforcement was wanting. … And so, in those cases where someone used a firearm in their defense, … they got prosecuted," said Santos, a self-described “staunch Second Amendment supporter" who added the bill would lead him to be concerned about being prosecuted.

“It gives me pause, and I shouldn't have pause," he said. “Because when I think about, will I get prosecuted because the cops didn't investigate it right, … I don't want to end up on the opposite side of that special allegation."

Acting chief prosecutor Heather Zona was present to give testimony in support of Bill 79, on behalf of the Office of the Attorney General.

“Attorney General Douglas Moylan supports this bill because he supports harsher penalties, especially where a firearm is involved in the commission of a crime," said Zona. “Harsher penalties are one way to push back against the tide of crime that has plagued our island for too long."

Support from senators

The majority of senators present at the Guam Congress Building on Tuesday afternoon, after hearing testimony, stated they are in support of Fisher's bill.

“I support this bill because, I think, unfortunately, … (there are) members of our community (who are) not responsible citizens and bring harm to others. There should be consequences to it," said Sen. Joanne Brown.

Sen. Jesse Lujan added, “The introduction of this bill is much needed right now."

While also in support, Sen. Telo Taitague questioned Zona on similar sentencing enhancements in other jurisdictions. Zona cited examples of different sentencing guidelines in various states, but could not think of any that lined up with Bill 79.

“I wish we knew more about other jurisdictions as we implement laws like this, to find out if it actually worked in those other jurisdictions or not," said Taitague.