Public testimony sided largely in favor of Bill 73-36 on Monday. The measure would remove Guam's prohibition on suppressors or silencers on firearms, but despite the support, some lawmakers did levy concerns about how that might affect public safety on Guam.

The bill, sponsored by Sens. Tony Ada, Frank Blas Jr., Chris Duenas and James Moylan, falls in line with federal efforts to loosen regulations on suppressors, even sharing the same name – the Hearing Protection Act.

"I Liheslatura further finds that suppressors are legal in 42 states and all but two of these states (Connecticut and Vermont) allow their use for hunting," Bill 73 states. "There are three main reasons people own suppressors and silencers: reduction of noise pollution, hearing protection, and safety training."

According to Ada, the largest consumer groups for suppressors, which are regulated under the National Firearms Act, are firing ranges or law enforcement training facilities. There is also a smaller market among hunters, he added.

"I ask everyone to consider the science rather than an inaccurate portrayal of these devices by Hollywood," Ada said, referring to how suppressors are portrayed in popular culture.

Instead, as Ada and others would also address during the hearing, the devices only reduce noise somewhat. But that would still assist with hearing protection, according to individuals testifying on Bill 73, some of whom were firearms instructors or former military or law enforcement members.

"It's a complete fabrication of facts for anyone to assert that these devices make any firearm more lethal," Ada said. "These devices make firearms safer."

Among those present Monday was Knox Williams, the president and executive director of the American Suppressor Association, an organization which has helped legalize suppressor ownership in the states. The greatest argument the organization hears against suppressors is that it constitutes a threat to public safety, Williams said.

"That's simply not the case. How can something be loud enough that you should still wear earplugs and earmuffs but quiet enough that somehow people can't hear it?" he added. "It just factually doesn't line up."

Williams referred to a 2017 white paper by Ronald Turk, the associate deputy director of the Bureau of Alcohol Tobacco Firearms and Explosives at the time, which was leaked to the Washington Post and suggested certain firearms deregulations. Williams said Turk determined suppressors do not constitute a threat to public safety.

However, it was later reported that a gun lobbyist had influenced the proposal.

Speaker Therese Terlaje made reference to articles that expressed concern that suppressors would distort noise and make it difficult to detect the direction of a gunshot.

Kenneth Gibbons, who testified as a member of the public, said distortion does exist but that is most likely in the event of a single gunshot at extreme distances.

"I'm not sure if you're aware that a single unsuppressed gunshot in a residential community in an urban environment goes largely unnoticed. ... Multiple gunshots from a suppressed weapon, you'll be able to determine where that gunshot is coming from," Gibbons said.

He added that there is technology used by law enforcement in large metropolitan cities to identify the direction of a suppressed gunshot.

But the speaker said she wasn't sure Guam had that technology available and the bill would be go into place immediately if passed, so the issue was a concern.

"And no, I have not noticed that a single gunshot in a neighborhood would go unnoticed. ... Especially where I live, I think I can hear gunshots and I can hear one or multiple," Terlaje added.

Williams said suppressors won't distort the noise as indicated.

"Gunshots are still identifiable because one of the main noise sources is the actual sound of the bullet traveling through the air," he added.

Sen. Joanne Brown said she believed concerns don't have to do with portrayals in Hollywood, as many on Guam experience apprehensions in light crimes taking place in the community.

"While many can say there is no direct correlation, it's always those individuals that get a hold of guns illegally and improperly that create the problems in our community," she added.

But with all the discussion around public safety, there was no apparent testimony from the Guam Police Department. The Guam Daily Post asked if testimony was submitted but received no response as of press time.