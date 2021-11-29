Support local nonprofits during the holidays

Guam residents looking to add a spirit of generosity to their holiday season can consider donating money or goods, or volunteering their time and effort to one of the many nonprofit organizations that have served our local community for years and even decades.

The Guam Daily Post has compiled a nonexhaustive list of some of these groups families can support, with information about what they do and how to reach them.

American Red Cross Guam Chapter

• From its website: 90% of the Red Cross workforce is made up of volunteers. You can make a difference. Help people affected by disasters big and small.

• How to help: Volunteer as a student or adult, or make a donation.

• Connect with the Red Cross: 671-472-6217.

Catholic Social Service

• From the website: For more than 40 years, Catholic Social Service has devoted its energy to passionately advocating for the elderly, homeless, abused, persons with disabilities and impoverished members of our island family.

• How to help: Conduct a food, diaper or toiletry drive, or spend an afternoon volunteering.

• Connect with CSS: 671-635-1442 or https://www.facebook.com/CSSGuam.

GALA

• From the organization's website: We exist to strengthen the quality of life for gay, lesbian, bisexual, transgender, queer and intersex persons, their families and friends through support, education and advocacy. We uphold a society that embraces social diversity through love and respect for all.

• How to help: Make a donation online, become a peer educator or intern, or volunteer to help with a project.

• Connect with GALA: 671-969-5483 or galaguam@gmail.com.

Guåhan Sustainable Culture

• From the website: GSC envisions a Guåhan where its people strive toward food sovereignty and greater food security, where its people are proficient in cultivating their own food and, most importantly, where its land, air and sea are sustained for future generations.

• How to help: Join the organization's Americorps group, become a volunteer or donate online.

• Connect with Guam Sustainable Culture: 671-734-4721 or gusustainable@gmail.com.

Guam Cancer Care

• From the website: Our key objective is to provide direct services to cancer patients, with our immediate vision of helping save lives, one person at a time!

• How to help: Donations in the form of checks can be mailed to Guam Cancer Care, P.O. Box 25701, Barrigada, Guam 96921.

• Connect with Guam Cancer Care: 671-969-2223.

Guam Memorial Hospital Volunteers Association

• From the GMHVA website: With our "prescription of love" our goal is to bring comfort to thousands of hospital patients and their families. What began over 50 years ago as a helping hand for doctors and nurses has now become the heart of the Guam Memorial Hospital community.

• How to help: Join the association as a member or volunteer, or make a donation online.

• Connect with GMHVA: 671-646-5562 or gmhva2020@gmail.com.

Island Girl Power

• From the IGP website: Island Girl Power is a local prevention program focusing on offering positive activities and role models for young girls and their families.

• How to help: Residents over the age of 15 can volunteer to help with programs. Monetary donations or other donations can be used for raffle prizes, rummage sales or for the thrift store.

• Connect with IGP: 671-989-1604 or islandgirlpower671@gmail.com.

Make-A-Wish Guam and CNMI

• From the website: Make-A-Wish shines a light of hope for children fighting critical illnesses when they need it most. Together, we create life-changing wishes for children with critical illnesses during their darkest days.

• How to help: Become a monthly donor or corporate sponsor or volunteer for an event, donate airline miles or establish a charitable giving plan.

• Connect with Make-A-Wish: https://www.facebook.com/makeawishguamcnmi.

Sanctuary Inc. of Guam

• From the Sanctuary website: Sanctuary provides immediate 24-hour community response and crisis intervention to youth and families in need. Sanctuary conducts monthly community outreach in an effort to contribute to the betterment of the lives of the youth and families we serve.

• How to help: Make monetary donations or donations in the form of clothing, school supplies, toiletries, cleaning supplies and food/pantry items.

• Connect with Sanctuary: 671-475-7101 or info@sanctuary.com.

USO Guam

• From the USO website: The USO strengthens America's military service members by keeping them connected to family, home and country throughout their service to the nation.

• How to help: Donate or become a volunteer online.

• Connect with USO: 671-563-4876 or lgraham@uso.org.