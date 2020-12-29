The end of the year is nearing, and about 570 Guam Department of Education students who have not yet contacted their respective schools, have essentially missed out on the entire first semester of classes.

Earlier this month, GDOE Superintendent Jon Fernandez said he hoped a plan could be executed before the end of the month - but hopefully before Christmas - to deliver school supplies to students who might be in homes contacted through COVID-19 testing outreaches in Dededo and Yigo.

Since he made those statements, the Guam Education Board approved GDOE's reopening plan, setting the stage to resume face-to-face classes by Jan. 19, assuming the governor authorizes school openings and the island remains on the same downward course with COVID-19 cases.

The unaccounted students were registered into face-to-face classes and, according to GDOE spokeswoman Isa Baza, support efforts are more likely to take place early next year.

"We added the 570 'no contact' students in with our face-to-face count. Once given the all-clear to conduct home visits, we will go out to confirm should students fail to return on the first day of classes. We will be able to provide further support and supplies once these students are connected with the schools," she said. "These efforts are more likely to happen early next year."

Because the students proved difficult to reach through other means, GDOE placed them under a home visitation list, but the department cannot conduct visits under the current COVID-19 restrictions. Fernandez stated previously that part of GDOE's agenda is to determine if home visits can be allowed along with the authorization to open schools.

"We are looking to see what we can do given the current restrictions still in place," Baza said. "It’s proving a little more difficult to coordinate at this point in terms of staff being available and comfortable with current health situation."

GDOE anticipated beginning the school year with face-to-face instruction along with remote learning models, but an increasing number of COVID-19 cases around August, which continued through subsequent months, interrupted those plans.

Students who did not choose a learning model were initially placed into face-to-face instruction but they, like all others under that model, had to be moved to hard copy distribution.

These students were difficult to reach or were unreachable over the summer and represented a major concern for GDOE.

The department began the school year with about 3,000 public school students who had not made contact with their schools.

Coordination among village mayors, GDOE social workers and other staff, as well as a review of the data, ultimately reduced that number to 570 or so students.