Support staff for seniors have ‘greatest influence' on their quality of life

For a large number of senior citizens in Guam, social work programs that improve local housing can make a difference in their quality of life.

"Housing isn't an isolated issue. It's linked to ... employment, transportation, access to health care, access to other services," Elizabeth Napoli, acting director of the Guam Housing and Urban Renewal Authority, said during the 2022 Guam Housing Symposium. "And (an) important thing to remember is many of the elderly and individuals with disabilities need support staff because they can be the single greatest influence on the quality of life for them – can't stress enough."

According to Charlene San Nicolas, administrator of the Guam Department of Public Health and Social Services Division of Senior Citizens, quality of life correlates directly to housing.

"So when seniors come to our office, whether it be our Castle Mall location or we receive access through our contracted provider, Health Services of the Pacific, they assess and determine what it is the senior needs, whether it be housing, transportation or access to caregiver services," San Nicolas said.

The Division of Senior Citizens provided services to approximately 3,905 manåmko', roughly 3% of the island's elderly population, or those who are 60 and older, according to the 2010 census of Guam cited by San Nicolas.

Of that amount, the Division of Senior Citizens provided case management services for approximately 2,447 seniors and provided 19,436 case management units.

Case management units are instances in which elderly people receive access assistance. The effort, however, is challenged by a shortage of social workers.

"We are looking at a span of 10 case workers. That 10 case workers, that's based on our budget that we have approval for, for this program, and it's going to be high on the direct service side," San Nicolas said.

A decade has passed since the census data was released and, since then, there has been an increase in the demand for services.

"Some of the trends listed for the past three years is a transition of clients requiring therapeutic and nonmedical assistance care," San Nicolas said. "So this has been in there, in terms of the need in housing."

She said some good has come out of the pandemic for the Bureau of Adult Protective Services, as the federal government provided additional funding.

How golden the "golden years" of life are for many people 60 and older is dependent on their level of independence. Not all manåmko' can live life independently, and some need assistance from professionals, including caregivers.

DPHSS has worked with subject matter experts in Georgia focused on personalized home care.

"It breaks my heart when I have someone who finally gets housed, but then some health care situation happens and they need caregiving assistance even for a short while and they can't get it because they can't afford it," Napoli said. "That's the problem – many elderly really can't live independently without some kind of assistance."

Support services

Currently the Division of Senior Citizens offers six support services to Guam's manåmko':

• Case management services.

• Adult Day Care Centers, which are scheduled to reopen in May.

• 12 Senior Citizen Centers, geared toward socialization and access.

• In-home service programs.

• Contracted transportation for medical and other needs not related to reporting to work.

• Legal services, which resumed in 2020.

Public Health also provides congregate and homebound nutrition meal programs. In fiscal year 2020, nearly 438,000 meals were served to homebound seniors.

"This is Monday through Sunday, with the exception of 10 holidays," San Nicolas said. "That's 437,688 meals, so think about that."

'It is really needed'

With a number of elderly residents relying on support services from agencies such as DPHSS and GHURA, expert panelists agreed efforts must be targeted toward getting people interested in social work careers.

"Encourage interest in that direct service, social services program, as a professional career – it is really needed," Napoli said. "It's not just a problem here, the lack of support services, it's a nationwide problem, and I think something needs to be done to try to get the interest of our younger generation to look at that as a career. Maybe public policy can work on ways to encourage that as a professional career."