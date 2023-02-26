The CHamoru Play Festival brought supporters of the arts from across the island to the University of Guam’s Fine Arts Theatre Thursday night as they opened their first play “Astaki I Ittemo (Until the End),” by Peter Onedera, who is hailed as a local master playwright.

The Guam Daily Post spoke with audience members like Brenne Bliss, from the village of Dededo, who came down to the campus as a nice way to get out of the house and spend her evening with friends.

“I was really just kind of interested in the cultural aspect of the play and then just to see what it was about. Because I was really curious about the first play. … I think the second one in the series is about heritage, so I was kind of curious to see what tonight’s play was going to be about,” Bliss told the Post.

As an avid supporter of the arts, Bliss said she is always looking for events like the CHamoru Play Festival in which to indulge.

“I love the arts. Whenever they have plays here I tend to come out,” Bliss said. “Whenever they have festivals, I’m always at the festivals and anytime they have cultural events - like even at Chamorro Village or those kinds of places - I like to go down there and check it out.”

'First for me'

Another audience member, Jacob San Nicolas, attended the play with his two friends who told him about the festival and insisted on him going.

“It’s great to support the arts,” said San Nicolas. “In college, I always go to the art shows, be at the dance, and the art exhibits. For me, it’s just a great way to see how people express themselves and do something different than sports as well. And for me, I always find it enjoyable to be in the arts, especially on Guam because we rarely see that.”

For San Nicolas, he said attending the festival was a good way to support the university.

“It’s great to see the upcoming artists and see what they love to do, the ideas they have, and the culture and how they express it,” he said. “I just saw the ad and I just realized that it was three different plays broken up. So I hope to be there (at the other plays),” said San Nicolas.

“The one I really want to see is the ‘There and Back Again,’ so I want to see what that is. I hope to make it and I will fully try to make it to the other ones,” he continued.

Michellyn Sergio, an audience member from Mangilao, came to the festival to support an actor who was performing in one of the plays.

“My boyfriend is actually one of the side characters,” she said. “I’m usually not the type to come out and see the plays, but he’s definitely more - he has more passion for it. I like to come out when there’s a production now. It's really nice to see if I have the time.”

When the Post asked her if she spoke any CHamoru, she said that she could kind of understand some basic words and would try to follow along as best as she could.

“I don’t know what to really expect. I’ve never seen much of the CHamoru play productions. Usually, they’re in English, so this is a first for me,” she said. “I do plan on seeing the other two nights that are coming up.”

Saturday night featured a performance art piece by Dakota Camacho titled “MALI’E’, Tåno’ Uchan,” a play based on his CHamoru heritage and his hip-hop performance background. The night also featured a final piece from Andrew Roberto, “Adahi I Chalan,” a look at death and separation.