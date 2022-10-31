The election is a just about week away and, while the campaign trail will come to a close following the Nov. 8 vote, droves of voters for both the Democratic and Republican parties showed up Sunday to support their prospective camps, as the Leon Guerrero-Tenorio and Camacho-Ada gubernatorial teams held separate rallies for their respective campaigns.

On one side of the ballot are Democratic incumbent gubernatorial candidates Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero and Lt. Gov. Josh Tenorio. On the other side are the Republican gubernatorial candidates former Gov. Felix Camacho and Sen. Tony Ada.

Since both teams have experience in public service, The Guam Daily Post asked supporters how they chose their picks for the island's top elected seats.

At the Leon Guerrero-Tenorio rally, hundreds of voters in support of the camp participated in motorcades and put on quite a show lining the streets of Hagåtña outside campaign headquarters. Supporters such as Tamuning resident Chris Seerengin said the choice boiled down to who they believed in.

“I believe in the leadership of Lou and Josh, they’re genuine leaders, they have done so much in the last four years, even though we had such a bad pandemic. Guam is doing well and that’s because of good leadership. She was in the right time at the right place to handle this pandemic and combat the pandemic. Today we are in much better shape economically all around, Guam is in better shape under the leadership of Lou,” Seerengin said.

Seerengin weighed the performance of the gubernatorial candidates' past public service and what impact they’ve had on key issues such as teacher pay.

“I look at it this way: In the last 16, 17 years I was a teacher and then all of our leaders they didn’t even do increments for the teachers. Lou came in and gave 20%, I am grateful for that and you can’t ask for better than that. I believe in her leadership and I know that she can do very well in the next four years,” Seerengin said.

At Freedom Park in Tamuning, the site formerly housing the Guam Greyhound racetrack, those stumping for the GOP team braved the on-and-off downpours of rain and expressed excitement for their chosen ticket, alongside concerns about how the incumbents managed the COVID-19 pandemic, and whether they are best to bring about the island's economic recovery from the pandemic's effects on the global tourism industry.

The Camacho-Ada supporters included first-time voters, including Makayla Quichocho from Tamuning, who said, “As a young adult, I want to support a team who is going to provide opportunities for me and my generation to make a good living and thrive on Guam, our home.“

Another first-time voter, Joanie Mayo, was candid about how she decided on the gubernatorial team.

”As a working student, I support Camacho-Ada because I feel they will make our island safe again and give me the opportunity to stay and work on island after I finish my schooling," Mayo said.

For Hågat resident Lianalynn Meno, who is supporting the Leon Guerrero-Tenorio team, her vote comes down to a personal choice.

"Personally, for me, I feel that she is about the people. She really listens to our concerns and that’s why I chose to vote for her. She’s always on top of her game when it comes to listening to the people and so that’s why I am voting for her,“ Meno said.

Like fellow supporter Seerengin, Meno looked at the contributions for the betterment of the community and shared her hopes for action when the next governor is selected.

“For me, I chose Leon Guerrero-Tenorio because of the construction on the roads and recognizing things that need to be built. For me, personally, I believe she needs four more years,” Meno said. “In the future, I hope maybe the public school system, … fix the facilities, just basic stuff like that for the kids is done.”

But not all Democrats are behind their party's standard-bearers.

Jenei Aguon, the wife of former Sen. Frank Aguon Jr., who ran unsuccessfully against Leon Guerrero in the 2018 party primary and mounted a write-in campaign afterward, had a few choice words for her fellow Democrats on the ballot for Adelup.

”I am a Democrat standing here before you all, standing, believing in a new generation, standing, believing in Camacho-Ada," she said. "My husband is currently off island with his work commitments and he put out his vote and he sent his ballot over to Felix. He said, 'I voted Camacho-Ada this morning and I am sending it to Guam.'"

The couple's decision wasn't an easy one. Jenei Aguon said they "were not sure" how they were going to handle the election just a few months ago.

"We lived in sadness for what our island and our people were going through for the last 3-1/2 years. And we could not do anything about it. And my husband and I, we met with Felix; we met with Tony; we met with Joann (Camacho), we met with Annette (Ada) and then we sat down with our kids, and we said, 'No more! No More!' No more intimidation, no more being a bully. She is a governor for our people. We elected her, we can remove her,” Jenei Aguon said, before asking voters to support the Republican ticket.

Humåtak resident Loraine Aguon, like other supporters of the incumbents, weighed the track records of the candidates, which she said made the difference for her. Loraine Aguon said she chose to vote for the incumbent governor because she got Guam through a difficult two years.

“It's not only for COVID-19 that I support the governor, she is just the right candidate. Guam is always about money, who would be the best person to take care of money? The governor," Loraine Aguon said in reference to the Leon Guerrero family business, the Bank of Guam.

Loraine Aguon encouraged voters to make informed decisions at the Nov. 8 general election and championed for others to support the Democratic gubernatorial candidates.

“We want a better Guam and we are seeing it a little at a time. ... Please vote for the governor, we don’t have to ask anybody anything whether she’s good, it shows. She did the right things, she is good and took care of us. If she didn’t lock down, whatever she locked down in COVID-19, I don’t know what, a lot of people probably would have died. She is the governor, she takes care of us," Loraine Aguon said.

Leon Guerrero's predecessor, former Gov. Eddie Calvo, was among the most prominent supporters who came to either rally Sunday. The longtime Republican politician and businessman told the crowd he is urging the island to give Camacho a third term in office because it's time for a "new season," invoking the GOP team's campaign slogan.

“I see the smiling faces of Republicans, and independents, and the Democrats that are here because they know it’s time, it’s a new season," he said, later adding: "Today I come here, in a different role, it’s a role not as a candidate, but as a cheerleader for Gov. Camacho, for Tony Ada, for Jim Moylan and our 15 Republican senatorial candidates."

Calvo called the upcoming vote "one of the most critical elections in Guam’s history," and urged those in attendance to be a part of the last-minute push for a Republican victory.

"As you meet the people and you ask them for a vote for the Republican party - you can ask them just one question, too. Ask that voter how they are right now and it’s the quality of their life and their family’s," Calvo said, adding: "Is it better than it was four years ago? And it’s a serious question."

Early voting for the general election wraps up this week at the voting center operated in The Westin Guam Resort in Tumon. It will reopen for its final few days Tuesday, and wrap up operations Nov. 3.