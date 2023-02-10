Supporters rally for raceway

The loud, guttural roaring of engines filled the ITC intersection from time to time as racers, bikers, car and motorsports enthusiasts and overall supporters of the Guam International Raceway gathered Thursday afternoon to demonstrate their support for keeping the track open.

The raceway in Yigo is built on Chamorro Land Trust Commission property and the Guam Racing Federation, which is constructing and operating the raceway, was given 30 days by the commission, effective Feb. 1, to vacate the land.

About three dozen demonstrators were seen at the intersection after 4:30 p.m., but more were anticipated later that afternoon, said Tina Conquer, who helped organize Thursday's demonstration.

Conquer and her family have been helping run drag races at the raceway for ten years, she said. Conquer said she was pregnant with her son when she was racing, and now her son, 17, has taken on the sport.

"I want to make sure my kids, and every other kid out there - teenager - has a safe place to race," Conquer said. "The youngest racer we have is a 14-year-old, ... so, we're looking at, 'OK, when they shut this racetrack down, where does she go, where does my son go?'"

A safe place to race was a common concern among the demonstrators who spoke with The Guam Daily Post.

Jay Jones, senior vice president of Triple J Enterprise Inc., said the raceway represented a place to race off-road, ride mountain bikes and participate in other activities he enjoyed. The raceway has been an important place for his family and community, he said, and he wants to make sure it stays for future generations.

Evicting the federation and shutting down the raceway won't keep people from racing, Jones said.

"It's just going to happen in the villages, in the side streets and in the vacant lots. It's just going to be more dangerous and it's going to be a nuisance for the public if the track shuts down. It serves a vital purpose for the island. It's taken drag racing almost entirely off the streets," he added.

Conquer, too, said she felt shutting down the raceway was like telling her son and others to go race in the streets.

"It's going to happen. There's going to be other people doing it. We put a lot of money into our race vehicles, just like all the motor enthusiasts up there ... because we know we have a race track," Conquer said.

"There was street racing before this race track opened, so I'm pretty sure street racing is going to go back," she added.

The eviction notice has caught the attention of a couple of lawmakers.

Sen. William Parkinson has called for a roundtable to discuss the reasons for the eviction. Speaker Therese Terlaje has asked CLTC to consider whether it can revise the eviction notice to 90 days in order to allow planned events to take place through April.

Conquer said motorsports enthusiasts don't know what will happen after that, or if they will still have the raceway, but she said they will be heard and will continue to fight, adding the raceway was the "biggest thing" she and her community were "proud of owning."

Letter on defamation

The CLTC decided to issue GRF the eviction notice in mid-January because of a number of reasons. Some discussion described activity at the site not as clearing and grading to build raceway facilities, but akin to a quarry operation or strip mining.

The raceway sits atop limestone, which the federation is able to sell as it clears, but half of what was extracted should have gone to the CLTC, according to the lease agreement.

GRF President Henry Simpson has now written to CLTC Chair John Reyes about alleged "defamatory" and untrue statements made by commissioner David Herrera.

"Among other falsehoods, Mr. David Herrera is falsely stating and publishing that excess materials from permitted and authorized grading work are being stolen from the Guam International Raceway," Simpson wrote.

As a commissioner, Herrera has knowledge of all reports to the CLTC regarding GRF and the raceway, "so he must know that his defamatory statements are false," Simpson added in his letter.

"For whatever purpose, Mr. Herrera's false and defamatory statements are malicious and intended to harm and damage the GRF and its board members and their reputations," Simpson stated.

All work at the raceway is legally permitted and grading is authorized by the government, including the CLTC, and more than $465,000 has been paid to the commission since 2019 in connection to that work, Simpson stated.

The federation was told, however, to stop grading in 2021, after the grading allegedly exceeded activity approved by the commission. Simpson previously told the Post that more than $3 million has been paid to the CLTC over the past 25 years from royalties on the extractions.

In his letter to Reyes, Simpson stated that GRF officials are currently evaluating what legal action to take with regard to Herrera's alleged defamatory statements and recent social media posts. He asked the CLTC chairman to let him know if Herrera is speaking for the CLTC or for himself personally.