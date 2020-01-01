The Supreme Court of Guam has denied a convicted sex offender's petition for writ of habeas corpus, or a review of whether prison detention is valid, denying his claim of ineffective assistance of counsel.

Carmelo A.Q. Mendiola Sr. was indicted on one count of first-degree criminal sexual conduct, one count of second-degree criminal sexual conduct, one count of family violence and one count of child abuse.

He went though three trials before being convicted and sentenced in 2011. The first trial ended in a conviction, but Mendiola appealed and the Supreme Court reversed the conviction for prosecutorial vouching and remanded the case for a new trial.

The second trial ended in a hung jury. During that trial, Mendiola's ex-wife was called to testify, stating that she never left her ex-husband alone with the victim during the time that the sexual assault took place. She also testified that the victim’s demeanor toward Mendiola never changed after the accusation.

The ex-wife was not called to testify in the third trial and Mendiola was again found guilty, ultimately sentenced to life in prison with the possibility of parole. The conviction was appealed but this time the Supreme Court affirmed the conviction and sentence.

Mendiola then filed a petition for writ of habeas corpus at the Superior Court of Guam, based on ineffective assistance. The court determined that his counsel's actions during the third trial amounted to a reasonable strategy and denied the petition, resulting in the case before the Supreme Court.

The ex-wife stated that although counsel during the third trial knew about her testimony, she was never called, and had she been called, she would have been willing to testify again.

She was called the night before the hearing in which counsel wanted her to testify, but because she didn’t have a babysitter, she was told not to come.

However, the claim that the ex-wife never left Mendiola alone with the victim was challenged by counsel for the government, who pointed out that she also testified during the second trial that Mendiola picked up the victim from school and was alone with her.

The defense counsel for the third trial, Jeffrey Moots, was also called to an evidentiary hearing for the habeas corpus petition. Moots contradicted some of the ex-wife's statements, stating that he made several attempts to meet with the ex-wife to assess her strength as a witness and prepare her to testify.

She failed to meet him, according to Moots' statements in the Supreme Court decision. Moots consulted the defense counsel for the second trial, who did say he developed concerns about the ex-wife's veracity. Moots said he did call her to say trial was over and there was no longer a need to come in.

"We cannot say, therefore, that Attorney Moots’s decision under the circumstances, viewed at the time of the conduct, fell below an objective standard of reasonableness to be deemed deficient," the Supreme Court stated.