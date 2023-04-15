A man's criminal sexual conduct conviction will stand after a higher court reversed a judge's decision to grant him a new trial.

Philips James Sablan will not go to trial again on the charge of second-degree criminal sexual conduct after the Supreme Court of Guam issued a decision and order regarding an appeal made to the Office of the Attorney General.

The appeal stems from Sablan being granted a new trial after being found guilty at trial of sexually assaulting a 9-year-old.

According to the decision issued Tuesday, Sablan was granted a new trial by Judge Dana Gutierrez after she doubted jurors "properly disregarded" stricken testimony given by the victim when they returned a guilty verdict for Sablan.

The AG's office appealed Gutierrez's decision and argued before the Supreme Court justices in March 2022.

Stricken testimony

Guam law allows a judge to issue a new trial if it is "required in the interests of justice."

At Sablan's trial, his accuser testified about incidents relating to Sablan's charges, but also referred to similar incidents that didn't lead to charges. The child was unable to specify exactly when the incidents occurred and led to portions of testimony being excluded as evidence and not considered by jurors.

Gutierrez, in granting Sablan a new trial, stated she acted as a "13th juror" and found the evidence "preponderates sufficiently heavily against the verdict (such) that a serious miscarriage of justice may have occurred," she said in her order.

After applying a prior Supreme Court case that ruled against granting a new trial, justices found the circumstances in Sablan's case "are not exceptional to the degree required for granting a new trial."

The court further stated the child's entire testimony was admissible and should not have been stricken from the record.

"We find the trial court incorrectly applied the law and erroneously assessed the facts to conclude a material variance existed, and it abused its discretion in granting a new trial on this basis," the justices wrote.

In their reasoning, the Supreme Court justices said, despite the child's testimony of prior incidents not being concise, evidence of past conduct is a material element of sexual conduct.

"Thus, (the victim's) testimony of Sablan's past intentional touching is probative as to whether the charged touching was intentional and for sexual gratification. The prior intentional sexual conduct helps establish a pattern that refutes an accidental or mistaken touching during the (indicted incident)," the justices wrote.

As a result of the reversal of Gutierrez's order, Sablan's conviction will be reinstated and a hearing will be held before Judge Gutierrez.