Supreme Court orders trial resume in dog shooting case

The Office of the Attorney General can now pursue felony charges against a man accused of fatally shooting a family pet.

The 2018 case led to legislative efforts to reform Guam’s animal cruelty laws. The statute was named after the dog Pugua.

Two of the three justices of the Guam Supreme Court ruled against the trial judge’s decision to dismiss felony charges against Gerald Wayne Cruz II. Prosecutors allege Cruz used a .22 caliber rifle to shoot, seriously injure, and kill Pugua and a neighboring cat in September 2018.

The lower court initially ruled that local laws, at the time of Cruz’s initial trial, only apply more serious felony charges sought by prosecutors when an animal survived injuries sustained.

But that ruling was made in error, according to a majority opinion authored by Chief Justice F. Philip Carbullido, who found lawmakers intended to distinguish crimes that caused “physical injury” and “serious injury” to an animal.

“As there is no clear legislative intent that would make (this law) inapplicable if an animal dies because of ‘serious physical injury,’ the People are not precluded from prosecuting a defendant for causing ‘serious physical injury’ to an animal if the animal ultimately dies because of such injuries,” opinion states.

Justice Katherine Maraman dissented, arguing the local law being used by the OAG is “inapplicable” when an animal dies as a result of serious physical injury.

“If serious physical injury results in death, the prosecution may either seek a misdemeanor charge based on the death alone … or a felony charge for instances when the animal was cruelly killed or tortured,” she wrote.

The decision to reverse the lower court's ruling was lauded by the government and Guam Animals In Need.

“Our laws reflect the morals of our society and are a tool to guide our behaviors. Today’s decision is a significant step in the right direction, recognizing that the law as it was written allows us to continue the fight for justice because harming animals is behavior unaligned with our morals,” said Stephanie Mendiola, the deputy attorney general who argued the case before the Supreme Court.

Cyrus Luhr, GAIN board president, said the animal advocacy organization appreciated the “tenacity and hard work” of the OAG.

“Pugua was a loving, kind pet. But his life was cut short by an armed, trespassing killer who senselessly executed him in a family carport,” he said. “Thankfully, with this ruling, common sense has prevailed, and Pugua's killer will finally face a jury of his peers.”