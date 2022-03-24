Supreme Court pick calls Guam ‘country’ in Senate hearing

During her more than 10-hour appearance before the U.S. Senate’s judiciary committee, Ketanji Brown Jackson, the president’s nominee to be a Supreme Court justice, was asked about her judicial record on a case involving Guam.

Jackson has presided over the local government’s legal challenge as it seeks contributions from the federal government for its part in the contamination at the now-closed Ordot dump.

Sen. Amy Klobuchar asked Jackson to clarify the events surrounding the case, as it was used by other members of the Senate as an example of decisions of hers that have been overturned or reversed.

“In some of the instances, you were reversed, only to be later upheld. I noticed one case, Territory of Guam v. United States, in which you were initially reversed, but then a unanimous Supreme Court reversed that decision, then siding with you, in an opinion issued by Justice (Clarence) Thomas and aligned with your view,” she said during her appearance, which occurred Thursday local time.

But when speaking about the case, Jackson twice referred to Guam as a “country,” instead of a U.S. territory.

“That case is kind of legally complicated,” she began. “It was a (Comprehensive Environmental Response, Compensation, and Liability Act) case, which is a superfund, cleanup kind of case, where the country of Guam, which has a dump site on it that was used by both the citizens of Guam and the United States before the 1950s – when the United States was stationed there, military operations happened out of Guam, and there was a lot of dumping into this site.”

In 2017, GovGuam initiated the lawsuit, arguing that the U.S. Navy should pay some $160 million under the federal law cited by Jackson, because it was a “potential responsible party” given it operated the dump prior to it being given to the local government.

“There are statutes, very complicated statutes, about the circumstances under which you can seek contribution, under which a country like (Guam) can ask for the United States to pay some of that cost – or other countries to pay some of that cost,” she told the committee. “That was sort of the nature of the dispute. And I did a statutory interpretation about whether or not Guam’s action could proceed.”

Jackson’s denial of the federal government’s motion to dismiss the suit was overturned by a D.C. circuit court, but the Supreme Court reinstated the action in response to an appeal lodged by GovGuam.

She was nominated by President Joe Biden to become an associate justice of the court about a month ago. Should she be confirmed, Jackson would be the first black woman to ever serve on America’s highest court of law.

Similar gaffe

It isn’t unheard of for Americans, even those serving or seeking high offices in the federal government, to not fully understand the relationship between Guam and the U.S.

At a conservative conference held last year, freshmen congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene lumped Guam with foreign countries that receive aid from the U.S. government.

“I’m a regular, normal person. And I wanted to take my regular - normal person, normal, everyday American values, which is: we love our country. We believe our hard-earned tax dollars should just go for America – not for what, China, Russia, the Middle East, Guam – whatever, wherever,” Greene said at the 2021 Conservative Political Action Conference. “If we want to build roads, if we want to put money into schools, if we want to build border walls, we want it right here at home. This is easy to me; it’s easy to us, but it’s not easy to Washington.”

Guam has been a part of America since 1899, and people born on Guam become U.S. citizens. This has been the case since 1950.