Supreme Court to hear Guam's case against US Navy

The Supreme Court of the United States will review Guam’s case against the U.S. Navy for its share of dumping toxic waste at Ordot dump.

“We are pleased that the Supreme Court has agreed to hear this case. This shows that the issues are significant locally and nationally and we look forward to presenting our arguments to the Court," said Attorney General Leevin T. Camacho.

Guam and the United States will now submit briefs on the merits of the case. Oral arguments are likely to take place in April.

The now-capped 23-acre site was Guam’s primary landfill for industrial and municipal waste for decades. The dump was originally operated by the military until it was given to the local government. According to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, leachate was found to be flowing from the site to the Lonfit River.

In 1983, the Environmental Protection Agency added the Ordot Dump to its list of Superfund sites. Local officials were unable to close the dump and in 2002 the federal government sued the government of Guam. The governments settled in 2004 with a consent decree that closed the dump and opened the landfill in Malojloj — but left Guam taxpayers to foot the bill.

In 2017, Guam sued the U.S. Navy for at least $160 million, noting the U.S. Navy as a “potential responsible party,” requesting they be held liable for remedial action under Comprehensive Environmental Response, Compensation and Liability Act (CERCLA).

The federal government argued that Guam filed the suit too late.

In 2018, a federal district court denied the U.S. government's motion. The federal government then asked the appeals court to review the matter before going to trial.

In February 2020, the D.C. appeals court ruled that Guam lost the ability to file suit because the deadline to sue, which was 2007, had expired.

The court acknowledged the "United States deposited dangerous munitions and chemicals at the Ordot Dump for decades and left Guam to foot the bill."

The Supreme Court of the United States accepts less than 1% of the cases they are asked to review, or only about 70 cases out of the 7,000 to 8,000 petitions filed each term, according to the press release.