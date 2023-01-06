Supreme Court upholds Charfauros firing

The Supreme Court of Guam upheld the decision to terminate former Guam Police Department Col. Mark Charfauros.

Charfauros was fired after he spoke to the media in 2016 about an incident when he was caught on camera berating officers with the Guam Police Department. GPD was responding to a call of illegal fireworks in Hågat on Christmas Eve that same year.

Charfauros subsequently appealed to the Civil Service Commission, which determined he was not wrongfully terminated, before eventually appealing the case to the Supreme Court of Guam to further attempt to get his job back.

On Wednesday, the justices issued an order and decision disagreeing with Charfauros' argument that his First Amendment right to free speech was violated.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

"Since Charfauros was explicitly prohibited from giving these media interviews, he cannot have been acting pursuant to his official duty when he gave them. We thus agree Charfauros spoke in his capacity as a private citizen, not as a public employee," the justices wrote before explaining Charfauros' interviews to the media were more of a private concern rather than public.

"Charfauros himself explained that he primarily intended to clear his name and tell his side of the story. The nature of the speech therefore, being motivated by self-interest and personal grievance, somewhat lessens GPD's burden in justifying (the) ultimate discharge of Charfauros," the Supreme Court stated in its decision.

After the 2016 incident, Charfauros was placed on administrative leave by the chief of police, who did not give Charfauros permission to speak to the media while GPD's investigation was active.