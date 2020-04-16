Supreme Court vacates three convictions against former cop

The Supreme Court of Guam vacated three convictions against former police Officer Paul John Santos.

In 2017, Santos was convicted of violently raping an exotic dancer in 2014 that he solicited on Craigslist while in uniform.

The woman had offered sex for money and accused Santos of raping her and threatening that she would never see her family again.

The defense filed an appeal of the conviction after Santos was sentenced to 21 years behind bars for multiple charges, including criminal sexual conduct, bribery, abetting prostitution and official misconduct.

The high court vacated the convictions of bribery, one count of first-degree criminal sexual conduct, and one count of third-degree criminal sexual conduct, finding Santos’ right against double jeopardy had been violated and one charge constituted an amendment to what was charged in the indictment.

Justices affirmed the denial of Santos’ motion to suppress his statements made to FBI agents and found there was no violation of his Fifth Amendment right to self-incrimination.

The case was remanded to the Superior Court for a final judgment.